Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 17, 2022 / 8:13 AM

Mickelson among nine LIV golfers in danger missing cut at U.S. Open

By Alex Butler
1/5
Mickelson among nine LIV golfers in danger missing cut at U.S. Open
Phil Mickelson reacts to a shot in the first round of the 122nd U.S. Open on Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Phil Mickelson is among nine LIV Golf Invitational Series participants in danger of missing the third-round cut at the U.S. Open entering Friday's second round.

Adam Hadwin fired a 4-under par 66 to take the first-round lead Thursday at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. M.J. Daffue, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and tournament favorite Rory McIlroy also carded 3-under par 67s and are tied for second.

Advertisement

None of the Top 6 players participated last week in the first LIV Golf event.

The players with the Top 60 scores and ties through 36 holes will advance to the third round of the 2022 U.S. Open. The PGA Tour's projected cut line is 4-over par. The current cut line is 2-over par.

RELATED Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule

Mickelson, the No. 77 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, was 8-over par through his first 18 holes. The LIV Golf competitor carded a bogey on his first hole of the major tournament. He carded the same score on Nos. 3 and 4. He then logged a double bogey on No. 6 and was 5-over on the front nine.

Advertisement

He started the back nine with a bogey, birdie and double bogey. He made another bogey on his final hole of the day.

Fellow LIV Golf competitors Talor Gooch (No. 36) and No. 55 Sergio Garcia were 4-over par through 18. No. 33 Kevin Na, No. 22 Louis Oosthuizen and No. 123 Branden Grace are among other LIV golfers in cut range, with scores of 5-, 6- and 7-over par, respectively.

RELATED U.S. Open golf: Adam Hadwin leads after first round; Phil Mickelson struggles

LIV Golf's No. 75 Sam Horsfield also is on the edge at 3-over par, while No. 247 Jed Morgan was 12-over through 18 holes. No. 107 Jinichiro Kozuma was 6-over par.

No. 16 Dustin Johnson and No. 1,763 James Piot were the only LIV golfers under par in the first round. Johnson is 2-under par and tied for seventh place. Piot is 1-under. No. 69 Shaun Norris and No. 70 Richard Bland are even par.

No. 29 Bryson DeChambeau and No. 38 Patrick Reed, who are expected to play in the next LIV Golf event, were 1-over and even par, respectively, in the first round Thursday at The Country Club.

Advertisement

Johnson, Mickelson, Na, Gooch, Oosthuizen, Garcia and Grace were among 17 players suspended last week by the PGA Tour for their participation in the LIV Golf Invitational London, the first tournament for the Saudi-funded breakaway league.

The players, whom the United States Golf Association cleared to play in the major, continue to field questions about the rival competition this week in Brookline.

The PGA Tour said players who go on to participate in additional LIV Golf events also will receive suspensions. Piot, Kozuma, Horsfield and Morgan also participated last week in London, but were not among the initial players listed as suspended by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

No. 125 Charl Schwartzel, who won LIV Golf London, was not eligible for the U.S. Open.

The second round of the U.S. Open teed off early Friday. Early TV coverage will start at 9:30 a.m. Friday on USA Network. NBC will pick up coverage at 4 p.m. through the end of the second round.

The tournament will air through Sunday on USA Network and NBC. The PGA Tour's rival competition will continue with LIV Golf Portland from June 30 to July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.

Advertisement

Moments from U.S. Open golf

Phil Mickelson gives a thumbs up as he walks off of the 18th green in the first round of the U.S. Open Championship at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., on June 16, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy favored as LIV Golf 'cloud' shades third major

Latest Headlines

Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
NFL // 47 minutes ago
Coach Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose OTA for practice violations
June 17 (UPI) -- The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy $100,000 and the team lost an organized team activity practice for next off-season due recent practices, which the league deemed to be too physical.
Royal Ascot rolls on without the queen; Hot Rod Charlie returns to action
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Royal Ascot rolls on without the queen; Hot Rod Charlie returns to action
June 17 (UPI) -- Royal Ascot, minus the queen, dominates this week's horse racing with Baaeed and Coroebus both winning on Day 1.
Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule
NHL // 5 hours ago
Stanley Cup Final, U.S. Open golf top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 17 (UPI) -- The 2022 Stanley Cup Final and the U.S. Open, the third major tournament of the golf season, are the top sports events scheduled for this weekend.
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
NBA // 9 hours ago
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
June 16 (UPI) -- Behind another vintage Stephen Curry performance, the Golden State Warriors closed out the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night for their fourth championship in the past eight seasons.
U.S. Open golf: Adam Hadwin leads after first round; Phil Mickelson struggles
Sports News // 11 hours ago
U.S. Open golf: Adam Hadwin leads after first round; Phil Mickelson struggles
June 16 (UPI) -- Canada's Adam Hadwin, who wasn't officially competing in the U.S. Open until eight days ago, held a one-shot lead at the major tournament after Thursday's first round at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
FIFA reveals host cities for 2026 World Cup; 11 venues in U.S.
Soccer // 13 hours ago
FIFA reveals host cities for 2026 World Cup; 11 venues in U.S.
June 16 (UPI) -- FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 cities in North America that will host matches for the 2026 World Cup, with 11 venues selected in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire
Sports News // 18 hours ago
WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire
June 16 (UPI) -- Basketball legend Sue Bird will retire from the WNBA after this season, she announced Thursday on social media.
Premier League releases 2022-23 soccer schedule
Soccer // 22 hours ago
Premier League releases 2022-23 soccer schedule
June 16 (UPI) -- Crystal Palace will host Arsenal in the first of 380 men's Premier League games as part of the 2022-23 schedule, announced Thursday by England's top soccer league.
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
June 16 (UPI) -- The winners of this year's Stanley Cup Final will not be allowed to bring the trophy to Russia or Belarus due to the war in Ukraine, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said at a news conference.
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup Final: Burakovsky's OT winner leads Avalanche over Lightning in Game 1
June 16 (UPI) -- Left wing Andre Burakovsky buried a backhanded one-timer in overtime to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
Warriors beat Celtics in Game 6, win 4th NBA title in Stephen Curry era
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
NHL won't allow Stanley Cup trips to Russia, Belarus
WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire
WNBA, Olympic basketball legend Sue Bird to retire
U.S. Open golf: Adam Hadwin leads after first round; Phil Mickelson struggles
U.S. Open golf: Adam Hadwin leads after first round; Phil Mickelson struggles
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
Rare LeBron James Triple Logoman card could bring millions at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement