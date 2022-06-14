Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 14, 2022 / 8:42 AM

Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon tennis comeback

By Alex Butler
1/5
Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon tennis comeback
American Serena Williams announced Tuesday that she will play in Wimbledon 2022. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams will end a nearly yearlong tennis hiatus and compete in Wimbledon 2022 later this month in London, she announced Tuesday on social media.

Williams posted a photo of her white shoes on green grass on Instagram and Facebook. Wimbledon 2022 will run June 27 through July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Advertisement

"SW and SW 19," Williams wrote for the caption on her posts, in reference to the tournament site's postal code. "It's a date. 2022. See you there. Let's go Rena's Army."

Williams' last official match was June 29 against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round of the 2021 edition of the grass-court Grand Slam. She sustained a right leg injury and retired in the first set.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion also tagged Wimbledon, as well as the Eastbourne, in her Tuesday post on Instagram. The Rothesay International Eastbourne, a warmup tournament for Wimbledon, will be held a week before the Grand Slam in Eastbourne, England.

Advertisement

Williams, 40, missed the 2021 U.S. Open, 2022 Australian Open and 2022 French Open during her hiatus. She reached consecutive semifinals at the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open, but her last final appearance came at the 2019 U.S. Open.

RELATED Naomi Osaka overcomes panic, seeks first tennis title since mental health pause

Williams won her most-recent Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open, while she was two months pregnant.

She announced in November that she planned to play in the 2022 Australian Open, but withdrew after receiving advice from her medical team. Williams hinted in April on Instagram that she was preparing to play in Wimbledon.

She holds seven Wimbledon titles and remains one Grand Slam title behind Margaret Court's record total of 24.

RELATED Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player

Moments from Serena Williams' career

Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo

Read More

French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance

Latest Headlines

Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 2 hours ago
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Wiggins totaled 26 points Monday night and the Golden State Warriors overcame a rare poor shooting night from 3-point range to beat the Boston Celtics and move within one game of its seventh NBA championship.
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
MLB // 10 hours ago
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
June 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is returning to the injured list, the team announced.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
NBA // 14 hours ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
June 13 (UPI) -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
June 13 (UPI) -- Russian Daniil Medvedev overtook Serbian Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, the ATP Tour announced Monday in its latest rankings release.
Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer
June 13 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Oliva Moultrie became the youngest scorer in the history of the National Women's Soccer league when she beat goalkeeper Jane Campbell in the second half of a Portland Thorns win over the Houston Dash.
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
Sports News // 1 day ago
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
June 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy used the winner's stage at the RBC Canadian Open to take a verbal shot at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after a week of tension between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded breakaway league.
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
Sports News // 1 day ago
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
June 13 (UPI) -- Daniel Suarez edged Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford by nearly four seconds to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and become the first Mexican-born driver in history to win a race in NASCAR's Cup Series.
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
Sports News // 1 day ago
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
June 13 (UPI) -- David LaManna and Jack Brannigan hit back-to-back homers to lead Notre Dame to a comeback win over top-ranked Tennessee, punching the Fighting Irish's ticket to the College World Series.
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
Sports News // 1 day ago
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
June 13 (UPI) -- With three winners from the Triple Crown series and several other top 3-year-olds waiting in the wings, the rest of the season looks like a battle for supremacy.
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge
Soccer // 2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge
June 11 (UPI) -- A civil lawsuit filed against Cristiano Ronaldo claiming the Portuguese soccer star raped a woman in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009 has been dismissed by a federal judge in Nevada.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement