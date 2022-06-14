Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 14, 2022 / 1:53 PM

Kyiv mayor, boxing legend Vitali Klitschko wins ESPN's Arthur Ashe Courage Award

By Alex Butler
Kyiv mayor, boxing legend Vitali Klitschko wins ESPN's Arthur Ashe Courage Award
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko announced in February that he would take up arms to defend Ukraine amid a Russian invasion. File Photo by Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- Former boxer Vitali Klitschko, who serves as mayor of Kyiv, will receive the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2022 ESPYs for his efforts in Ukraine's defense amid a Russian invasion, ESPN announced Tuesday.

He will receive the award during the annual ESPY's show at 8 p.m. EDT July 20 on ABC.

Advertisement

"It is a great honor for me to receive this award," Klitschko said in a news release. "I am convinced that this is a recognition of the courage and inviolability of the Ukrainian people, who have been bravely resisting the Russian aggressor for more than three months.

"This is an award for everyone who defends the independence and freedom of Ukraine."

RELATED Pope Francis considers visiting Kyiv after Zelensky, Klitschko invite

Klitschko, a former heavyweight boxing champion, became Kyiv mayor in 2014. He said in February that he would join Ukraine in its defense against the Russians.

His brother, fellow former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, also joined the Kyiv Territorial Defense Brigade earlier this year.

Current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, fellow top boxer Vasily Lomachenko and mixed martial arts champion Yaroslav Amosov were among the other fighters who joined Ukrainian defense forces, but Vitali drew the most exposure as leader for the people of Kyiv and a constant voice against the invasion.

Advertisement

He remains one of the country's most visible citizens -- alongside President Volodymyr Zelensky -- amid the turmoil.

"Vitali's poise and strength as his city and country faces unfathomable tests have far surpassed the incredible resolve he demonstrated as one of boxing's top heavyweight champions," ESPN editor-at-large Rob King said.

"His commitment to the people of Ukraine has been a global inspiration, and his bravery is a prime example of the resilience of the human spirit."

RELATED Hall of Fame boxing Klitschko brothers vow to join Ukraine in 'bloody war' vs. Russia

Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali and Nelson Mandela are among previous winners of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award, which ESPN said is given to a "deserving member of the sporting world who makes a difference far beyond the field of play, impacting the world in indelible way."

Read More

Boxing: Lomachenko, MMA's Amosov join Klitschko brothers in Ukraine's fight vs. Russia

Latest Headlines

Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon tennis comeback
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon tennis comeback
June 14 (UPI) -- Serena Williams will end a nearly yearlong tennis hiatus and compete in Wimbledon 2022 later this month in London, she announced Tuesday on social media.
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
NBA // 6 hours ago
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
June 14 (UPI) -- Andrew Wiggins totaled 26 points Monday night and the Golden State Warriors overcame a rare poor shooting night from 3-point range to beat the Boston Celtics and move within one game of its seventh NBA championship.
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
MLB // 15 hours ago
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
June 13 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is returning to the injured list, the team announced.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
NBA // 18 hours ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver enters COVID-19 protocols, won't attend Game 5
June 13 (UPI) -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
Sports News // 1 day ago
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
June 13 (UPI) -- Russian Daniil Medvedev overtook Serbian Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, the ATP Tour announced Monday in its latest rankings release.
Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer
Soccer // 1 day ago
Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer
June 13 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Oliva Moultrie became the youngest scorer in the history of the National Women's Soccer league when she beat goalkeeper Jane Campbell in the second half of a Portland Thorns win over the Houston Dash.
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
Sports News // 1 day ago
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
June 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy used the winner's stage at the RBC Canadian Open to take a verbal shot at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after a week of tension between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded breakaway league.
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
Sports News // 1 day ago
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
June 13 (UPI) -- Daniel Suarez edged Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford by nearly four seconds to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and become the first Mexican-born driver in history to win a race in NASCAR's Cup Series.
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
Sports News // 1 day ago
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
June 13 (UPI) -- David LaManna and Jack Brannigan hit back-to-back homers to lead Notre Dame to a comeback win over top-ranked Tennessee, punching the Fighting Irish's ticket to the College World Series.
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
Sports News // 1 day ago
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
June 13 (UPI) -- With three winners from the Triple Crown series and several other top 3-year-olds waiting in the wings, the rest of the season looks like a battle for supremacy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
Wiggins guides Warriors past Celtics for 3-2 NBA Finals lead
Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon tennis comeback
Serena Williams confirms Wimbledon tennis comeback
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg returning to injured list
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement