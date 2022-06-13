Advertisement
June 13, 2022 / 7:15 AM

Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series

By Alex Butler

June 13 (UPI) -- David LaManna and Jack Brannigan hit back-to-back homers to lead Notre Dame to a comeback win over top-ranked Tennessee, punching the Fighting Irish's ticket to the College World Series.

LaManna's two-run shot tied the game, while Brannigan's solo homer plated the go-ahead run in the 7-3 victory Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

"We came in the dugout in the top of seventh and we were talking about 'last hour on Sunday,'" Brannigan told the team website.

"We've talked about it basically since coach [Link] Jarrett has been here, and we knew that the last innings were going to be ours."

RELATED Softball: Oklahoma sweeps Texas in Women's College World Series

The Irish won Game 1 and Game 3 in the best-of-three series to claim the Super Regional. They will meet Texas in the first round of the College World Series this weekend in Omaha.

The Volunteers took an early lead when first baseman Luc Lipcius hit a solo homer in the bottom of the first. LaManna tied the score with an RBI ground out in the top of the second, but Volunteers left fielder Seth Stephenson smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the inning.

Stephenson returned to the plate for an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth. The Irish then mounted their rally in the top of the seventh.

RELATED James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death

First baseman Carter Putz doubled to left center in the second at-bat of the half-inning. LaManna stepped into the box with two outs two at-bats later. He proceeded to belt an offering to right for a two-run shot, which evened the score at 3-3.

Brannigan stepped up next for a solo homer to left center and the Irish never looked back. Two more runs came in on a Putz double in the top of the eighth. Putz scored the final run of the night off an RBI single by designated hitter Jack Zyska in the next at-bat.

Jack Findlay pitched for the final five innings for the Irish, allowing one hit and no runs to earn a victory. Volunteers starter Chase Burns allowed five hits and four runs over 6 2/3 innings to take a loss.

Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Arkansas are among the other teams who advanced to the College World Series. Stanford will face UConn and Auburn will face Oregon in their Super Regional series finales Monday night.

Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song

