Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player

Daniil Medvedev of Russia now owns the No. 1 men's singles ranking, but will not compete in Wimbledon due to his country's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Russian Daniil Medvedev overtook Serbian Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, the ATP Tour announced Monday in its latest rankings release. Djokovic dropped to No. 3. German Alexander Zverev achieved a career-high No. 2 world ranking. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Norwegian Casper Ruud are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively. Advertisement

Monday's rankings mark the first time since November 2003 that neither Djokovic, Nadal nor Roger Federer of Switzerland are in the Top 2 of the men's ingles field.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Andrey Rublev of Russia, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Matteo Berrettini of Italy are among the other Top 10 men's singles players.

Nadal beat Ruud in the French Open final June 5 in Paris. He also beat Djokovic and Zverev en route to the title.

Marin Cilic (No. 17) of Croatia joined Nadal, Ruud and Zverev in the French Open semifinals. Tim van Rijthoven went on to upset Medvedev in the final of the Libema on Sunday in the Netherlands.

Iga Swiatek of Poland held onto her No. 1 ranking in the WTA Tour rankings. She owns a 35-match unbeaten streak, which included a Wimbledon 2022 singles title.

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, Spain's Paula Badosa, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka are also ranked inside the Top 5. Maria Sakkari of Greece, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Americans Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins and Spain's Garbine Muguruza round out the Top 10 in the women's singles rankings.

Sabalenka and Sakkari were involved in the only change in the Top 10 of the rankings. Sakkari dropped from No. 5 to No. 6, while Sabalenka moved up to No. 5.

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat American Alison Riske in the Nottingham Open final Sunday in Nottingham, England, climbed 16 spots up to No. 32 in the WTA rankings.

Several additional grass-court tournaments will take place over the next few weeks before Wimbledon 2022 from June 27 through July 10 in London.

Medvedev is among the players who will not participate in Wimbledon due to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's ban on Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

