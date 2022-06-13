Trending
June 13, 2022 / 1:51 PM

Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player

By Alex Butler
Daniil Medvedev overtakes Novak Djokovic as top men's tennis player
Daniil Medvedev of Russia now owns the No. 1 men's singles ranking, but will not compete in Wimbledon due to his country's invasion of Ukraine. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Russian Daniil Medvedev overtook Serbian Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world, the ATP Tour announced Monday in its latest rankings release.

Djokovic dropped to No. 3. German Alexander Zverev achieved a career-high No. 2 world ranking. Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Norwegian Casper Ruud are No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Monday's rankings mark the first time since November 2003 that neither Djokovic, Nadal nor Roger Federer of Switzerland are in the Top 2 of the men's ingles field.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Andrey Rublev of Russia, Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and Matteo Berrettini of Italy are among the other Top 10 men's singles players.

Nadal beat Ruud in the French Open final June 5 in Paris. He also beat Djokovic and Zverev en route to the title.

Marin Cilic (No. 17) of Croatia joined Nadal, Ruud and Zverev in the French Open semifinals. Tim van Rijthoven went on to upset Medvedev in the final of the Libema on Sunday in the Netherlands.

Iga Swiatek of Poland held onto her No. 1 ranking in the WTA Tour rankings. She owns a 35-match unbeaten streak, which included a Wimbledon 2022 singles title.

Estonia's Anett Kontaveit, Spain's Paula Badosa, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka are also ranked inside the Top 5. Maria Sakkari of Greece, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Americans Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins and Spain's Garbine Muguruza round out the Top 10 in the women's singles rankings.

Sabalenka and Sakkari were involved in the only change in the Top 10 of the rankings. Sakkari dropped from No. 5 to No. 6, while Sabalenka moved up to No. 5.

Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, who beat American Alison Riske in the Nottingham Open final Sunday in Nottingham, England, climbed 16 spots up to No. 32 in the WTA rankings.

Several additional grass-court tournaments will take place over the next few weeks before Wimbledon 2022 from June 27 through July 10 in London.

Medvedev is among the players who will not participate in Wimbledon due to the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's ban on Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds his trophy after his French Tennis Open's final match against Casper Ruud of Norway, at Roland Garros, outside Paris, France, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Nadal won the title 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer
Soccer // 5 hours ago
Watch: Soccer phenom Olivia Moultrie, 16, becomes NWSL's youngest scorer
June 13 (UPI) -- Sixteen-year-old Oliva Moultrie became the youngest scorer in the history of the National Women's Soccer league when she beat goalkeeper Jane Campbell in the second half of a Portland Thorns win over the Houston Dash.
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
Sports News // 6 hours ago
PGA Tour winner Rory McIlroy mocks Greg Norman after first LIV Golf event
June 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy used the winner's stage at the RBC Canadian Open to take a verbal shot at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after a week of tension between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded breakaway league.
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
Sports News // 7 hours ago
NASCAR: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican-born Cup Series winner
June 13 (UPI) -- Daniel Suarez edged Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford by nearly four seconds to win the Toyota/Save Mart 350 and become the first Mexican-born driver in history to win a race in NASCAR's Cup Series.
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series
June 13 (UPI) -- David LaManna and Jack Brannigan hit back-to-back homers to lead Notre Dame to a comeback win over top-ranked Tennessee, punching the Fighting Irish's ticket to the College World Series.
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
Sports News // 8 hours ago
After Belmont Stakes, what? A wild scramble to year-end honors
June 13 (UPI) -- With three winners from the Triple Crown series and several other top 3-year-olds waiting in the wings, the rest of the season looks like a battle for supremacy.
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge
Soccer // 1 day ago
Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by federal judge
June 11 (UPI) -- A civil lawsuit filed against Cristiano Ronaldo claiming the Portuguese soccer star raped a woman in a hotel room in Las Vegas in 2009 has been dismissed by a federal judge in Nevada.
Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
Sports News // 1 day ago
Mo Donegal wins Belmont Stakes, defeating Rich Strike
June 11 (UPI) -- Mo Donegal beat out favorite We The People and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike during the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the final leg of the Triple Crown.
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
NFL // 3 days ago
Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84
June 10 (UPI) -- Former All-Pro running back Don Perkins, who spent his eight-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 84, the team announced Friday.
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
NFL // 3 days ago
Raiders, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agree to $32M contract extension
June 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow agreed to a $32 million contract extension, a source close to the league told UPI on Friday.
Derby winner Rich Strike returns as Belmont hosts weekend of top horse racing
Sports News // 3 days ago
Derby winner Rich Strike returns as Belmont hosts weekend of top horse racing
June 10 (UPI) -- Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike skipped the Preakness, but returns to action in Saturday's Belmont Stakes -- with every chance to prove his 80-1 upset in Louisville wasn't a fluke.
