We the People favored, Rich Strike to run at Belmont Stakes

We the People is shown heading heads for victory in the Peter Pan Stakes in May and favorite status for Saturday's Belmont Stakes. Photo by Dom Napolitano, courtesy of New York Racing Association

June 10 (UPI) -- We the People is favored to win the Belmont Stakes Saturday in Elmont, N.Y. The final leg of the Triple Crown also will feature long-shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who skipped May's Preakness Stakes. Race coverage from Belmont Park will start at 3 p.m. EDT Saturday on CNBC. The big race is expected to start at 6:44 p.m. on NBC, which will pick up the coverage at 5 p.m. Advertisement

The field of eight is expected to complete for a $1.5 million prize purse, with $800,000 for the winner.

"I don't look at the odds, but it makes sense," We the People trainer Rodolphe Brisset said when asked Tuesday about his horse being the favorite.

The 1 1/2-mile dirt track, nicknamed "Big Sandy," makes the Belmont the longest of the three Triple Crown events.

Rich Strike's Preakness hiatus means that no horses can complete the Triple Crown this year. The Derby champ is among the Top 3 favorites, with 7-2 odds, to win the event, behind We The People at 2-1 and Mo Donegal at 5-2.

"I think the turn for home, if he is close enough, he will have a really good shot at it," Rich Strike trainer Eric Reed said. "It's definitely not a race where you want to come from way, way back."

Creative Minister and Nest also are among expected contenders.

"They trained super," said Todd Pletcher, the trainer for Mo Donegal and Nest. "We came in after the Derby was over and trained here. I'm really excited about the way they are coming into it and the way they came out of their last races."

Early Voting, who won the Preakness on May 21 in Baltimore, will not be in the Belmont field. The colt's trainer said last month that he will skip the event to prepare for this summer's Travers Stakes, which will feature a $1.25 million purse.

Epicenter, who finished second in the Derby and in the Preakness, also will not compete this weekend.

Mo Donegal placed fifth in the Derby and did not run in the Preakness. We The People did not compete in either previous Triple Crown race.

Creative Minister placed third at the Preakness and is the only horse in the field who ran on the day of the previous two Triple Crown races. He won an undercard race May 7 ahead of the Derby, but did not compete in the main event at Churchill Downs.

"This horse has bitten everybody that's handled him all week," Creative Minister trainer Ken McPeek said. "You like to see that aggression."

Jockey Flavien Prat rode We the People to a victory of more than 10th lengths in the Peter Pan Stakes on May 14 at Belmont Park.

Prat rode Rombauer to a Preakness victory in 2021. He also rode Country House to a win at the 2019 Derby, after first-place finisher Maximum Security was disqualified.

Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride Mo Donegal. Ortiz rode Creator to the 2017 Belmont title. Sonny Leon will attempt to win his second Triple Crown race aboard Rich Strike.

"Timing is everything in this race," McPeek said. "We've got eight jockeys. This isn't a race they can practice. It's not like they ride this distance regularly.

"Sometimes a guy can move too soon or too late. It's a rider's race. It's going to be really interesting to see how it unfolds."

Belmont Stakes

When: Saturday

TV: Undercard races, early coverage from 3 to 5 p.m. EDT on CNBC; Main coverage from 5 to 7 p.m. on NBC

Where: Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.