Saudi-funded LIV Golf series opens play near London amid PGA Tour bans

1/5

American Phil Mickelson looks on from the 18th green during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf event Thursday at the Centurion Club just outside north London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The breakaway Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series began Thursday at the Centurion Club just outside north London, with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson among the stars competing at the tournament after being banished from the PGA Tour. Before the inaugural LIV Golf event started, the PGA Tour announced that it suspended the 17 members who were competing in the tournament. Players who resigned their membership before beginning the LIV Golf event also are no longer eligible to compete in Tour events or the Presidents Cup. Advertisement

In addition to Mickelson and Johnson, longtime Ryder Cup participants Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were among those banned from the Tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in a memo to the Tour's membership. "But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you.

"That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the tournament regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA Tour card and -- more importantly -- to compete as part of the pre-eminent organization in the world of professional golf."

Advertisement

Monahan also noted that any additional players who participate in future LIV Golf tournaments will face the same punishment.

Despite the PGA Tour vehemently condemning the new golf league, which called the Tour "vindictive" for the banishments, the LIV Golf series powered through the controversy and kicked off its first event in grand fashion.

There was a band dressed as imitation infantrymen and planes roared overhead to bring a sense of faux royal pageantry to the rebellious tournament.

Schwartzel, who won the 2011 Masters, shot a 65 and had a one-stroke lead over fellow South African Hennie du Plessis after the first round of the event. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai were a shot back after shooting 67s.

Mickelson, who lost multiple sponsorships following his controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia, matched Johnson with a 1-under 69 in the opening round. Johnson previously gave up his PGA Tour membership to defect to the LIV Golf series, but Mickelson has yet to voluntarily do so.

LIV Golf is staging curtailed 54-hole, three-day tournaments, with a shotgun start having players all tee off on different holes. On top of those new competition rules, the field is split into 12 teams and there isn't a cut line.

Advertisement

The top three teams share $5 million, in addition to the $20 million prize fund per tournament shared between the golfers individually.

This is the first of eight events on the LIV Golf tour. The second LIV tournament is set for July 1-3 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore.

Moments from the LIV Golf Invitational

Greg Norman (C) and golfer Scott Vincent (R) smile on the first tee before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf event at the Centurion club in Hemel Hempstead, England, on June 9, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo