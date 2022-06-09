Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 9, 2022 / 11:58 PM / Updated at 12:13 AM

Saudi-funded LIV Golf series opens play near London amid PGA Tour bans

By Connor Grott
1/5
Saudi-funded LIV Golf series opens play near London amid PGA Tour bans
American Phil Mickelson looks on from the 18th green during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf event Thursday at the Centurion Club just outside north London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The breakaway Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series began Thursday at the Centurion Club just outside north London, with Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson among the stars competing at the tournament after being banished from the PGA Tour.

Before the inaugural LIV Golf event started, the PGA Tour announced that it suspended the 17 members who were competing in the tournament. Players who resigned their membership before beginning the LIV Golf event also are no longer eligible to compete in Tour events or the Presidents Cup.

Advertisement

In addition to Mickelson and Johnson, longtime Ryder Cup participants Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter were among those banned from the Tour for defecting to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

"These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan wrote in a memo to the Tour's membership. "But they can't demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you.

RELATED PGA Tour suspends Johnson, Mickelson, 15 more LIV Golf participants

"That expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners. You have made a different choice, which is to abide by the tournament regulations you agreed to when you accomplished the dream of earning a PGA Tour card and -- more importantly -- to compete as part of the pre-eminent organization in the world of professional golf."

Advertisement

Monahan also noted that any additional players who participate in future LIV Golf tournaments will face the same punishment.

Despite the PGA Tour vehemently condemning the new golf league, which called the Tour "vindictive" for the banishments, the LIV Golf series powered through the controversy and kicked off its first event in grand fashion.

RELATED Johnson, Mickelson to start LIV golf season amid PGA threats, criticism of Saudis

There was a band dressed as imitation infantrymen and planes roared overhead to bring a sense of faux royal pageantry to the rebellious tournament.

Schwartzel, who won the 2011 Masters, shot a 65 and had a one-stroke lead over fellow South African Hennie du Plessis after the first round of the event. Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe and Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai were a shot back after shooting 67s.

Mickelson, who lost multiple sponsorships following his controversial comments about the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia, matched Johnson with a 1-under 69 in the opening round. Johnson previously gave up his PGA Tour membership to defect to the LIV Golf series, but Mickelson has yet to voluntarily do so.

LIV Golf is staging curtailed 54-hole, three-day tournaments, with a shotgun start having players all tee off on different holes. On top of those new competition rules, the field is split into 12 teams and there isn't a cut line.

Advertisement

The top three teams share $5 million, in addition to the $20 million prize fund per tournament shared between the golfers individually.

This is the first of eight events on the LIV Golf tour. The second LIV tournament is set for July 1-3 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore.

Moments from the LIV Golf Invitational

Greg Norman (C) and golfer Scott Vincent (R) smile on the first tee before the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf event at the Centurion club in Hemel Hempstead, England, on June 9, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Phil Mickelson to return for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
NBA // 27 minutes ago
NBA Finals, Belmont Stakes, golf tourneys, NHL playoffs fill weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, June 10 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, rival LIV Golf and PGA Tour tournaments, the Stanley Cup playoffs lead this weekend's sports schedule. The Belmont Stakes, final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, also will air.
We the People favored, Rich Strike to run at Belmont Stakes
Sports News // 57 minutes ago
We the People favored, Rich Strike to run at Belmont Stakes
June 10 (UPI) -- We the People is the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes title on Saturday in Elmont, N.Y. The final leg of the Triple Crown also will feature long-shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who skipped May's Preakness.
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
NBA // 7 hours ago
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
June 9 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is expected to play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at TD Garden in Boston.
PGA Tour suspends Johnson, Mickelson, 15 more LIV Golf participants
Sports News // 17 hours ago
PGA Tour suspends Johnson, Mickelson, 15 more LIV Golf participants
June 9 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour suspended 17 players who are competing in the first event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series this week near London after it warned of potential discipline, the U.S.-based league said Thursday.
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
NBA // 21 hours ago
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
June 9 (UPI) -- Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart combined for 77 points and the Boston Celtics held off a second-half rally by the Golden State Warriors to win Game 3 of the NBA Finals and take a 2-1 lead in the series.
Women's College World Series: Oklahoma whips Texas in record-setting Game 1
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Women's College World Series: Oklahoma whips Texas in record-setting Game 1
June 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Sooners set several records in a 16-1 blowout of Texas in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series. The Sooners need one more win to take the best-of-three series and a second consecutive title.
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
NFL // 20 hours ago
Rams sign WR Cooper Kupp to $80M contract extension
June 9 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams signed wide receiver Cooper Kupp to a three-year contract extension, the team announced.
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
NFL // 1 day ago
Commanders' Jack Del Rio apologizes for calling Capitol attack a 'dustup'
June 8 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio apologized Wednesday for calling the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol a "dustup."
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
NFL // 1 day ago
Houston Texans to be added as defendants in Deshaun Watson lawsuits
June 8 (UPI) -- Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing all 24 women who filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, said his law firm will add the Houston Texans as defendants in some of the suits against the quarterback.
Browns' Baker Mayfield excused from mandatory minicamp in 'mutual decision'
NFL // 1 day ago
Browns' Baker Mayfield excused from mandatory minicamp in 'mutual decision'
June 8 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns are excusing quarterback Baker Mayfield from attending the team's mandatory minicamp next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA Tour suspends Johnson, Mickelson, 15 more LIV Golf participants
PGA Tour suspends Johnson, Mickelson, 15 more LIV Golf participants
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
Warriors' Stephen Curry to play in Game 4 of NBA Finals despite left foot injury
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
NBA Finals: Celtics' Brown, Tatum, Smart hold off Warriors for 2-1 lead
Women's College World Series: Oklahoma whips Texas in record-setting Game 1
Women's College World Series: Oklahoma whips Texas in record-setting Game 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement