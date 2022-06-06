Trending
June 6, 2022

Tennis: Coco Gauff attains career-high ranking, Rafael Nadal jumps to No. 4

By Alex Butler
1/5
American Cori "Coco" Gauff plays in the women's singles final at the 2022 French Open on Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- American Cori "Coco" Gauff attained a career-high No. 13 in the women's tennis world rankings, while Spaniard Rafael Nadal jumped to No. 4 in men's rankings released Monday by the WTA and ATP, respectively.

Gauff, 18, used her run to Sunday's French Open women's singles final to rise 10 spots in the WTA rankings.

Poland's Iga Swiatek, who beat Gauff in straight sets Sunday at Roland Garros, remains the top women's singles player. Estonia's Annett Kontaveit, Spain's Paula Badosa and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur climbed inside the Top 5.

"These past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions, and I am so grateful for this moment," Gauff tweeted Saturday. "Thank you to everyone for all of the support. Grand Slam finalist. I'll bounce back."

RELATED Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title

Greece's Maria Sakkari, who ranked third before the French Open, dropped to No. 5. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Americans Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins and Spain's Garbine Muguruza also rank inside the Top 10.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic of Serbia remains No. 1. Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev also rank inside the Top 3. Nadal swapped spots with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas for No. 4.

Norway's Casper Ruud climbed two spots for the No. 6 ranking. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Russian Andrey Rublev, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Italian Matteo Berrettini also rank inside the Top 10.

RELATED French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance

No. 14 Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked American. No. 18 Reilly Opelka, No. 25 John Isner, No. 27 Frances Tiafoe, No. 34 Jenson Brooksby, No. 38 Sebastian Korda and No. 39 Tommy Paul are the other Americans inside the Top 50.

Nadal and Swiatek each claimed $2.3 million for their respective French Open singles wins. Second-place finishers received about $1.1 million.

The grass-court season will run through early July for the ATP and WTA tours. The season ends with Wimbledon 2022 from June 27 to July 10 in London.

RELATED Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in final for second French Open title

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds his trophy after his French Tennis Open's final match against Casper Ruud of Norway, at Roland Garros, outside Paris, France, on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Nadal won the title 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
MLB // 1 hour ago
Several Rays pitchers opt out of Pride Night rainbow logos in 'faith-based' decision
June 6 (UPI) -- Several Tampa Bay Rays pitchers cited their religious beliefs as the reason for a decision to opt out of wearing rainbow logos on their hats and uniforms as part of the franchise's recent Pride Night celebration.
Epsom Oaks and Derby, French Derby produce hopefuls for Arc de Triomphe
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Epsom Oaks and Derby, French Derby produce hopefuls for Arc de Triomphe
June 6 (UPI) -- Dominating victories by Desert Crown in the Derby at Epsom Downs and by Vadeni in the French Derby at Chantilly had crowds buzzing about a potential showdown between the colts in the Prx de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns
NBA // 2 hours ago
Coach Quin Snyder says Jazz need 'new voice,' resigns
June 6 (UPI) -- Coach Quin Snyder ended his tenure with the Utah Jazz, citing the franchise's need for a "new voice," he announced in a news release.
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
NBA // 3 hours ago
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, Warriors crush Celtics to even series
June 6 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 19-point blowout of the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The lopsided win tied the series 1-1.
Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud, wins 14th French Open title
June 5 (UPI) -- No. 5 seed Rafael Nadal crushed Casper Ruud in straight sets Sunday to capture his 14th French Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.
Ukraine fails to qualify for 2022 World Cup after Wales match
Soccer // 21 hours ago
Ukraine fails to qualify for 2022 World Cup after Wales match
June 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after its final match on Sunday against Wales, who will go on to compete in the tournament after its historic victory.
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in final for second French Open title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in final for second French Open title
June 4 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Cori "Coco" Gauff in the French Open women's final Saturday in Paris, capturing her second trophy at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
MLB // 2 days ago
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
June 3 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros are signing star slugger Yordan Alvarez to a massive contract extension.
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud advance to men's final
Sports News // 2 days ago
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud advance to men's final
June 3 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal moved on to the French Open men's final Friday after his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, was forced to retire because of an ankle injury.
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
Sports News // 2 days ago
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
June 3 (UPI) -- Notre Dame will add the word "daughters" to its famous fight song as it commemorates the 50th anniversaries of its decision to admit undergraduate women and the passage of Title IX, the school said Friday.
