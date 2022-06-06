Tennis: Coco Gauff attains career-high ranking, Rafael Nadal jumps to No. 4

1/5

American Cori "Coco" Gauff plays in the women's singles final at the 2022 French Open on Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- American Cori "Coco" Gauff attained a career-high No. 13 in the women's tennis world rankings, while Spaniard Rafael Nadal jumped to No. 4 in men's rankings released Monday by the WTA and ATP, respectively. Gauff, 18, used her run to Sunday's French Open women's singles final to rise 10 spots in the WTA rankings. Advertisement

Poland's Iga Swiatek, who beat Gauff in straight sets Sunday at Roland Garros, remains the top women's singles player. Estonia's Annett Kontaveit, Spain's Paula Badosa and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur climbed inside the Top 5.

"These past two weeks have been filled with so many emotions, and I am so grateful for this moment," Gauff tweeted Saturday. "Thank you to everyone for all of the support. Grand Slam finalist. I'll bounce back."

Greece's Maria Sakkari, who ranked third before the French Open, dropped to No. 5. Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Americans Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins and Spain's Garbine Muguruza also rank inside the Top 10.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic of Serbia remains No. 1. Russian Daniil Medvedev and German Alexander Zverev also rank inside the Top 3. Nadal swapped spots with Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas for No. 4.

Norway's Casper Ruud climbed two spots for the No. 6 ranking. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, Russian Andrey Rublev, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Italian Matteo Berrettini also rank inside the Top 10.

No. 14 Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked American. No. 18 Reilly Opelka, No. 25 John Isner, No. 27 Frances Tiafoe, No. 34 Jenson Brooksby, No. 38 Sebastian Korda and No. 39 Tommy Paul are the other Americans inside the Top 50.

Nadal and Swiatek each claimed $2.3 million for their respective French Open singles wins. Second-place finishers received about $1.1 million.

The grass-court season will run through early July for the ATP and WTA tours. The season ends with Wimbledon 2022 from June 27 to July 10 in London.

