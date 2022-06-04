Advertisement
Sports News
June 4, 2022 / 12:50 PM

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in final for second French Open title

By Connor Grott
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in final for second French Open title
Iga Swiatek of Poland kisses her trophy after beating Cori "Coco" Gauff in their women's final match during the French Open tennis tournament Saturday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-1, 6-3 win over Cori "Coco" Gauff in the French Open women's final Saturday in Paris, capturing her second trophy at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

With the victory, the 21-year-old Polish star extended her winning streak to 35 straight matches. Swiatek's unbeaten run dates back to February and equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Advertisement

Swiatek, who became emotional during Poland's national anthem and again in the trophy ceremony, is the youngest two-time major champion since Maria Sharapova, who claimed her second major title at the 2006 U.S. Open while she was 19 years old.

"I just told Coco, 'Don't cry,'" said Swiatek, who also won the French Open in 2020 while still a teen and ranked outside the top 50. "And what am I doing right now?

RELATED French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance

"Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing. Honestly, I wouldn't expect it, ever. But this time, I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big."

Advertisement

Swiatek interrupted herself multiple times during her victory speech on Court Philippe Chatrier, at one point saying: "Oh, my God. It seems like I still need some experience." But she also collected her thoughts well enough to offer words of support to Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year.

"Stay strong, because the world is still there," said Swiatek, who has been wearing a blue-and-yellow ribbon on her white cap during matches in support of Ukraine.

The final at Roland Garros lasted just one hour and eight minutes, with Swiatek breaking serve right from the get-go. She quickly went up 3-0 after only 15 minutes and conceded just one set in the opening frame.

Gauff, who was appearing in her first Grand Slam final at age 18, started the second set by breaking Swiatek for the one and only time, and then holding to push ahead 2-0.

Swiatek, however, adjusted and reasserted herself, breaking back for 2-all as Gauff continued to pile up miscues. By the end of the match, Gauff had more unforced errors, 23-16, and also fewer winners (14) than Swiatek (18).

Advertisement

Gauff hadn't dropped a set in the tournament and was averaging nearly six breaks per match entering Saturday's final, but she only earned one break point in the championship affair. Swiatek got 10 and converted half.

"The past couple months have truly been amazing and you totally deserve it," the 18th-seeded Gauff, now 0-3 against Swiatek, told her opponent. "Hopefully we can play each other in more finals, and maybe I can get a win on you one of these days."

Swiatek has won her past six tournaments and improved to 42-3 this season. She moved to the top of the WTA rankings after three-time major winner Ash Barty announced in March that she was retiring at age 25.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany returns the ball to fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain during their semi-final match of the French Tennis Open at Roland Garros near Paris, France, on June 3, 2022. Zverev was forced to retire after an injury, leaving Nadal to reach Sunday's final match. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud advance to men's final

Latest Headlines

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
MLB // 14 hours ago
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros agree on 6-year, $115M contract extension
June 3 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros are signing star slugger Yordan Alvarez to a massive contract extension.
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud advance to men's final
Sports News // 16 hours ago
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud advance to men's final
June 3 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal moved on to the French Open men's final Friday after his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany, was forced to retire because of an ankle injury.
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
June 3 (UPI) -- Notre Dame will add the word "daughters" to its famous fight song as it commemorates the 50th anniversaries of its decision to admit undergraduate women and the passage of Title IX, the school said Friday.
'Guarded' Tua Tagovailoa thrives with positive coaching, new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
NFL // 1 day ago
'Guarded' Tua Tagovailoa thrives with positive coaching, new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., June 3 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa is enjoying Mike McDaniel's "extremely positive" approach to coaching, "letting his guard down" around teammates and displays improved confidence, the Miami Dolphins quarterback and first-year coach said.
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start
MLB // 1 day ago
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start
June 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi amid a 22-29 start to the 2022 season, the team announced Friday. Bench coach Rob Thomson will assume the role of interim manager.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Francouz, Avs shut out Oilers for 2-0 lead in WCF
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Francouz, Avs shut out Oilers for 2-0 lead in WCF
June 3 (UPI) -- Goaltender Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots and the Colorado Avalanche shut out the high-scoring Edmonton Oilers to win Game 2 of the Western Conference finals for a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup playoff series.
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
June 3 (UPI) -- The Boston Celtics overcame a 15-point deficit with an 18-2 run in the fourth quarter to stun the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. They sank 21 3-pointers in the 120-108 win in San Francisco.
NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule
MIAMI, June 3 (UPI) -- The NBA Finals, French Open title matches and Stanley Cup playoffs conference finales top this weekend's sports schedule. A PGA Tour golf tournament, international soccer matches and boxing bouts also will air.
Epsom Derby, Oaks top weekend horse racing action
Sports News // 1 day ago
Epsom Derby, Oaks top weekend horse racing action
June 3 (UPI) -- A potentially wide-open Derby and a hot favorite for the Oaks make for an interesting weekend as Epsom Downs celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with two of the world's most iconic races.
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
June 2 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, announced Thursday that they're expecting their first child.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud advance to men's final
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud advance to men's final
'Guarded' Tua Tagovailoa thrives with positive coaching, new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
'Guarded' Tua Tagovailoa thrives with positive coaching, new Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
Epsom Derby, Oaks top weekend horse racing action
Epsom Derby, Oaks top weekend horse racing action
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement