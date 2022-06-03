Trending
June 3, 2022 / 1:34 PM

Notre Dame includes 'daughters' in update to famous fight song

By Alex Butler
Notre Dame added the word "daughters" to its Victory March and will update its campus to honor women. Photo by Eccekevin/Wikimedia Commons

June 3 (UPI) -- Notre Dame will add the word "daughters" to its famous fight song as it commemorates the 50th anniversaries of its decision to admit undergraduate women and the passage of Title IX, the school said Friday.

The 1972 passage of Title IX prohibited sex-based discrimination within educational programs and activities. Notre Dame opened in 1842, but only admitted men. The school admitted women for the first time about 130 years later.

"The success Notre Dame enjoys has been shaped by the extraordinary leadership and contributions of the women who have been and are a part of the Notre Dame community -- beginning with the four Holy Cross sisters who arrived in the Indiana wilderness in 1843, to those who lead, teach, learn, minister and work here today," school president, Rev. John Jenkins said in a news release.

Notre Dame said it also will re-imagine its main circle, the ceremonial entrance to the Notre Dame, Ind., campus, to honor the "profound impact" women have had on the school.

"On this occasion of the anniversary of the admission of undergraduate women in 1972, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of women as students and graduates," Jenkins said.

"The re-imaging of the main circle will be a tribute at the heart of our campus to the ways in which these women have inspired, led and enriched us."

The previous version of Notre Dame Victory March, written by Rev. Michael Shea and his brother John in 1908, read:

RELATED College football: Notre Dame officially elevates Marcus Freeman to head coach

"Cheer, cheer for old Notre Dame.

Wake up the echoes cheering her name.

Send a volley cheer on high.

Shake down the thunder from the sky.

What though the odds be great or small,

Old Notre Dame will win over all.

While her loyal sons are marching

Onward to victory."

The new song lyrics read:

"While her loyal sons and daughters

March on to victory."

The first public performance of the altered song took place Thursday night at a gala celebration at the Joyce Center on campus. The redesign of the main circle is set to be completed within the coming months.

