French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance

1/5

American Cori "Coco" Gauff (pictured) will face Poland's Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final Saturday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- American Cori "Coco" Gauff clinched her first appearance in a Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory over Italian Martina Trevisan in a women's singles semifinal Thursday at the French Open. Gauff, the No. 18 seed, will battle No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final Saturday in Paris. The 18-year-old from Delray Beach, Fla., failed to advance past the quarterfinals in her previous 10 main-draw Grand Slam appearances. Advertisement

"I'm going to go into it like another match," Gauff said in her on-court interview. "Yeah, it's a Grand Slam final, but there are so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the U.S.

"It's not important to stress over a tennis match."

The youngest finalist at #RolandGarros since 2001 @cocogauff battles past Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 to book a meeting with Iga Swiatek. pic.twitter.com/85F4HNtLRB— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

Gauff logged one ace and 14 winners in Thursday's 1-hour, 28-minute match at Roland Garros. She converted 6 of 11 break points. Trevisan converted 2 of 5 break points and committed 36 unforced errors.

Advertisement

Earlier Thursday, Swiatek also was victorious on Court Philippe-Chatrier. She needed just 64 minutes to extend her unbeaten streak to 34 consecutive matches, tying Serena Williams for the longest streak on tour since 2013.

Swiatek converted 5 of 10 break points and fired 22 winners in the 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 20 Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

She will face Gauff in the final at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

On the men's side, No. 5 Rafael Nadal of Spain will face No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first of two semifinals Friday at Roland Garros. No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway will battle No. 20 Marin Cilic of Croatia in the other semifinal.

The men's singles final will air at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament