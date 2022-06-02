Trending
June 2, 2022 / 1:34 PM

French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance

By Alex Butler
American Cori "Coco" Gauff (pictured) will face Poland's Iga Swiatek in the French Open women's singles final Saturday in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- American Cori "Coco" Gauff clinched her first appearance in a Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory over Italian Martina Trevisan in a women's singles semifinal Thursday at the French Open.

Gauff, the No. 18 seed, will battle No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final Saturday in Paris. The 18-year-old from Delray Beach, Fla., failed to advance past the quarterfinals in her previous 10 main-draw Grand Slam appearances.

"I'm going to go into it like another match," Gauff said in her on-court interview. "Yeah, it's a Grand Slam final, but there are so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the U.S.

"It's not important to stress over a tennis match."

Gauff logged one ace and 14 winners in Thursday's 1-hour, 28-minute match at Roland Garros. She converted 6 of 11 break points. Trevisan converted 2 of 5 break points and committed 36 unforced errors.

Earlier Thursday, Swiatek also was victorious on Court Philippe-Chatrier. She needed just 64 minutes to extend her unbeaten streak to 34 consecutive matches, tying Serena Williams for the longest streak on tour since 2013.

Swiatek converted 5 of 10 break points and fired 22 winners in the 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 20 Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

She will face Gauff in the final at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on NBC.

On the men's side, No. 5 Rafael Nadal of Spain will face No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the first of two semifinals Friday at Roland Garros. No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway will battle No. 20 Marin Cilic of Croatia in the other semifinal.

The men's singles final will air at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday on NBC.

Marin Cilic of Bosnia-Herzegovina plays against Russian player Andrey Rublev during their French Open tennis quarter final match at Roland Garros near Paris, France, on June 1, 2022. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals

