Drew Timme withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Gonzaga

Senior forward Drew Timme (R) is among three starters who will return next season to the Gonzaga men's basketball program. Photo courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics

June 2 (UPI) -- Gonzaga men's basketball star Drew Timme withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season with the Bulldogs, he announced on social media. Timme made the announcement late Wednesday on Instagram and Twitter. The two-time All-American wrote "I'm back" on Twitter and shared a graphic of himself in his college jersey with the caption "one last ride" on an Instagram story. Advertisement

The Bulldogs basketball Twitter account also posted a highlight video of Timme, which featured the caption: "Back for everything."

Timme scored a team-high 18.4 points per game last season for the Bulldogs, who led the nation with 87.2 points per game.

I'm back— drew timme (@drewtimme2) June 2, 2022

The 6-foot-10 forward also averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Timme logged 19 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21.

The Bulldogs went 28-4 last season and advanced to the Sweet 16, where they lost to Arkansas. They lost to Baylor in the 2021 National Championship game. The NCAA did not hold its annual basketball tournaments in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bulldogs posted a 90-7 record over Timme's first three seasons with the program.

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 23. Timme's former teammate, freshman Chet Holmgren, is projected to be a Top 3 pick. Timme was considered a fringe first-round pick before he withdrew from the NBA Draft.

Guards Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther, who started alongside Timme last season, previously announced their intentions to return to the Bulldogs in 2022-23. Andrew Nembhard, who started at guard as a senior for the Bulldogs last season, remains eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft.