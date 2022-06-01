Trending
June 1, 2022 / 10:32 PM

French Open tennis: Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic advance to semifinals

By Connor Grott
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns the ball to Jessica Pegula during their French Open quarterfinal match Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek moved into the semifinals at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday in Paris.

With her triumph, Swiatek extended her winning streak to 33 matches -- the longest on tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight matches in 2013.

Swiatek will now face No. 20 seed Daria Kasatkina in one of the women's semifinal showdowns Thursday. The other will be 18-year-old American Cori "Coco" Gauff against unseeded Martina Trevisan, a 28-year-old from Italy.

Out of the four remaining players, only Swiatek has previously participated in the final four at a Grand Slam tournament. She lost in the semifinals at the Australian Open in January and won the 2020 French Open.

"This year it's a little bit different, because I'm not an underdog," the 21-year-old from Poland said. "And everything has changed, honestly."

Kasatkina, meanwhile, defeated No. 29 seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-6 (5) in a mistake-filled match to reach the women's semifinals.

The players combined for 75 unforced errors, including 50 by Kudermetova. That allowed Kasatkina to advance despite coming up with just 16 winners over the course of 165 points.

"It was a roller coaster," said Kasatkina, who hadn't reached a major quarterfinal in four years. "Just happy with the way I stayed on the court and didn't put myself in the situation where I was disappointed and stuff. So really happy with this mental part."

On the men's side of the tournament, Marin Cilic advanced to the French Open semifinals for the first time with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (10-2) victory over No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev in a match that spanned more than four hours.

The 33-year-old Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open, delivered 33 aces to get to the final four -- his first trip to the semifinals of a major tournament in four years.

"Andrey played incredibly well," Cilic said. "One had to go down, and today was my day."

Cilic will meet Casper Ruud on Saturday for a berth in the final after Ruud became the first man from Norway to advance to the final four at a Grand Slam tournament.

The eighth-seeded Ruud beat 19-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Wednesday at Court Philippe Chatrier in a match that lasted a little over three hours. Ruud made just 24 unforced errors in the win, while Rune had 46.

The 23-year-old Ruud leads the ATP with 65 wins in clay-court matches since the beginning of the 2020 season.

The other men's semifinal match between No. 5 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Alexander Zverev also is set for Saturday.

