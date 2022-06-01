Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 1, 2022 / 12:40 PM

Golf: PGA Tour's Bart Bryant dies in car accident

By Alex Butler
Golf: PGA Tour's Bart Bryant dies in car accident
Bart Bryant, who died Tuesday, was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour. File Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Bart Bryant, who edged Tiger Woods to claim two of his three PGA Tour victories, was killed in a car accident, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday. He was 59.

The PGA Tour said the accident occurred Tuesday, and the Florida Times-Union reported that it happened in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for information. Bryant lived in Winter Garden, Fla.

Advertisement

"The PGA Tour is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release.

"The Bryants have been a part of the PGA Tour family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

The Gatesville, Texas, native, turned professional in 1986. He picked up his first PGA Tour victory at the 2004 Valero Texas Open. Bryant won twice in 2005, with titles at the Memorial Tournament and the Tour Championship.

Advertisement

He carded a 17-under par to beat Woods by six strokes for the Tour Championship title. That margin represents the largest second-place deficit of Woods' career.

Bryant beat Fred Couples by one stroke to win his 2005 title in Texas. Woods, Jeff Sluman and Bo Van Pelt tied for third that year.

RELATED Justin Thomas lauds golf team for PGA Championship win, expects Pereira rebound

Bryant's best finish at a major was a tie for 23rd at the 2005 British Open. He tied for 29th at the 2008 U.S. Open and tied for 32nd at the 2007 PGA Championship. Bryant missed the cut in two Masters appearances in 2006 and 2007.

He later joined the PGA Tour Champions, where he twice won the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. He last competed on that senior tour in March 2020 at the Cologuard Classic.

Bryant is survived by wife Donna, daughters Kristen and Michelle and his stepchildren.

RELATED Golf: Thomas edges Zalatoris in playoff for PGA Championship title

Notable Deaths of 2022

Dean of the College of Cardinals Angelo Sodano says a mass for the election of a new pope at St Peter's basilica on March 12, 2013, at the Vatican. Sodano died May 27 at age 94. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event

Latest Headlines

John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game
NFL // 1 hour ago
John Madden honored with cover of 'Madden NFL 23' video game
June 1 (UPI) -- Football icon John Madden, who died Dec. 28, will grace the cover of "Madden NFL 23" this year as a tribute for his life and contributions to the game, video game company Electronic Arts announced Wednesday.
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
June 1 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson will lead a field of highly-ranked players in the first LVI Golf Invitational Series event, despite threats of discipline from the PGA Tour, the Saudi-backed league announced.
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
MLB // 4 hours ago
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
June 1 (UPI) -- Catcher Jose Trevino logged three hits and two RBIs to lead the New York Yankees to a 9-1 thrashing of the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed just four hits in the win.
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
MLB // 5 hours ago
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
June 1 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols gave the St. Louis Cardinals their latest win with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
NHL // 5 hours ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Avalanche outshoot Oilers, G Kuemper injured
June 1 (UPI) -- Left wing J.T. Compher scored two of the Colorado Avalanche's eight goals in a high-scoring win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals in Denver.
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
NBA // 9 hours ago
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
June 1 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors are favored over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, but star guard Stephen Curry says his team will need everyone's best effort to overcome its "battle-tested" foes.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks
NFL // 14 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign ex-Chicago Bears DT Akiem Hicks
May 31 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears standout defensive tackle Akiem Hicks reached an agreement on a short-term contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal tops rival Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals
Sports News // 15 hours ago
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal tops rival Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals
May 31 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal outlasted defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic in a four-set quarterfinal thriller Tuesday in Paris, moving one step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR
NFL // 1 day ago
Jerry Jeudy: District attorney moves to dismiss charges against Broncos WR
May 31 (UPI) -- The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss a domestic-related charge against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a spokesperson told UPI on Tuesday morning.
Six-alarm fire ignites grandstand at Suffolk Downs horse racing track
Sports News // 1 day ago
Six-alarm fire ignites grandstand at Suffolk Downs horse racing track
May 31 (UPI) -- A six-alarm fire burned the grandstand overnight Tuesday at historic Suffolk Downs horse racing track in Boston, the Boston Fire Department said. No injuries were reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal tops rival Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal tops rival Novak Djokovic in quarterfinals
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
Dustin Johnson leads field for first Saudi-backed LIV Golf series event
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
NBA Finals: Stephen Curry, favored Warriors ready for 'battle-tested' Celtics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement