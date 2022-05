The old Suffolk Downs horse racing track, which hosted simulcasts early Monday, caught fire overnight in Boston. Photo by Bradfordst219/Wikimedia Commons

May 31 (UPI) -- A six-alarm fire burned the grandstand overnight Tuesday at historic Suffolk Downs horse racing track in Boston, the Boston Fire Department said. No injuries were reported. First responders arrived at the scene about 10 p.m. EDT Monday just north of downtown Boston. Dozens of firefighters used a drone, thousands of feet of firehose and battled heavy smoke for hours. Advertisement

They were ordered off the roof about 11:15 p.m. as the flames surged through the surface.

The fire department said limited water supplies caused additional alarms to be transmitted, and the heavy fire was "knocked down" at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday.

"We had a very difficult time with water," Boston Fire Department commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters. "It is very limited here. We had to have a lot of help."

Companies are working at the 4th alarm at Suffolk Downs. Fire in the roof area, heavy smoke condition throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/glXhtiq1Lv— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 31, 2022

Crews remained on scene to monitor hotspots Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Thanks to the Boston Fire Department, the fire was restricted to the old press box on the grandstand roof," Suffolk Downs tweeted Tuesday morning. "Thankfully, no one was injured."

Suffolk Downs was built in 1935 and held races until 2019. It is now open for simulcasts and wagering of other horse races. The facility was open earlier Monday for that purpose.

The 161-acre site is to be redeveloped into a mixed-use community, including apartments, condominiums and commercial buildings.