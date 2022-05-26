Trending
May 26, 2022 / 9:05 AM

Tennis: Czech's Krejcikova, Bouzkova test positive for COVID-19, leave French Open

By Alex Butler
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic was eliminated from singles competition, but remained active in doubles at the French Open until she tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE

May 26 (UPI) -- Czech women's tennis players Barbora Krejcikova and Marie Bouzkova tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the 2022 French Open, they said on social media.

They announced their exits Wednesday afternoon on separate platforms. Krejcikova, the defending singles and doubles champion, was eliminated from singles competition by unseeded Diane Parry of France on Monday in Paris.

The No. 2 player in the WTA singles world rankings was to join Katerina Siniakova for a doubles match against Russian Anna Kalinskaya and Hungarian Dalma Galfi on Thursday at Roland Garros, but that match was canceled.

"I was looking forward to competing in doubles very much, but unfortunately, my time here at Roland Garros got cut short," Krejcikova wrote on her Instagram story.

RELATED French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal reaches 3rd round with 300th Grand Slam win

Krejcikova, 26, said she felt bad Tuesday night and woke up Wednesday with a fever. She was tested and received a positive COVID-19 test result.

"I am extremely sad that I won't be able to defend my title in doubles here, but on the positive side, I am glad I am injury free and can't wait to get healthy and back to training," Krejcikova wrote.

Bouzkova, 23, was scheduled to face No. 31 Elise Mertens of Belgium in a second-round singles match Wednesday at Roland Garros. Mertens was declared the winner.

RELATED French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset

Bouzkova, ranked No. 69, was join Spaniard Aliona Bolsova in a doubles match Thursday against Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland. That match was canceled.

"Hi everyone, unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid [Wednesday] for the first time, so I am withdrawing from both singles and doubles here in Paris," Bouzkova wrote on Twitter. "Hopefully, I will start to feel better soon and get back on court. Thank you for your support always!"

Second-round French Open coverage will air through 6 p.m. EDT Thursday on NBC's Tennis Channel. The first wave of third-round coverage will air from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday on the same network.

RELATED French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak

The women's singles final will start at 9 a.m. EDT June 4 on NBC. The men's final will air at 9 a.m. June 5 on NBC. Just four of the Top 10 women's players remain active in singles.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

U.S. player Sebastian Korba plays against John Millman of Australia during their first round French Open tennis match at Roland Garros near Paris, France, on May 24, 2022. Korda won 6-1, 7-5, 7-6. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

