Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 25, 2022 / 1:47 PM

French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset

By Alex Butler
1/5
French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset
American Cori "Coco" Gauff (pictured) hits a shot against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at the 2022 French Open on Wednesday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany held off unseeded Argentine Sebastian Baez in a three-hour, 36-minute tennis thriller, while two top women's players suffered upset losses at the French Open on Wednesday in Paris.

"This is the worst he [Baez] will probably ever feel on a tennis court right now, this moment," Zverev said in his on-court interview. "It was such an incredible match, and I know it just too well because I lost the U.S. Open final from being two sets to love up.

Advertisement

"You always get better from it and I wish him nothing but the best. He's an unbelievably great kid, and he's going to do a lot of great things in this sport I think."

Just five Top 10 players remain in the women's singles draw. All of the Top 10 men's seeds remain active in the tournament. No. 4 Maria Sakkari of Greece and No. 12 Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom were the latest top women's players to exit.

Advertisement
RELATED Tennis champ Boris Becker transferred to British prison for foreign nationals

Unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic eliminated Sakkari in straight sets Wednesday on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Earlier Wednesday, unseeded Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus upset Raducanu 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on the same surface at Roland Garros.

"She played an amazing match," Sakkari told reporters. "She always plays extremely well in Grand Slams. Today she was the better player. I tried and fought until the last point. It didn't go my way."

Zverev nearly joined the group of early departures, but used seven break points and fired a dozen aces and 42 winners in his comeback victory on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He won the second-round match 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. Baez did not log an ace, but converted five break points and fired 38 winners.

RELATED French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak

Zverev will face American Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

No. 13 Taylor Fritz, the highest-seeded American man, also exited early. Unseeded Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles beat Fritz 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 15 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, No. 17 Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada and No. 18 Cori "Coco" Gauff on the United States were among the top women's players to advance through Wednesday morning's early second-round matches.

RELATED French Open: Anisimova eliminates Osaka, top women upset

"I was just fighting for every point," Gauff told Tennis Channel. "I didn't play so well in the second set. ... Today I think was just an ugly win."

Advertisement

No. 27 Amanda Anisimova and unseeded Sloane Stephens were among the other American women to advance to the third round.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and No. 10 Cameron Norrie of the United Kingdom were among the top-seeded men to advance to the third round of the singles circuit. Nakashima and No. 23 John Isner were among the Americans who won second-round matches early Wednesday in Paris.

Second-round coverage will air until 6 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Tennis Channel and continue from 5 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday on the same network. The women's singles final will air at 9 a.m. June 4 on NBC. The men's singles final will air at 9 a.m. June 5 on NBC.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

U.S. player Sebastian Korba plays against John Millman of Australia during their first round French Open tennis match at Roland Garros near Paris, France, on May 24, 2022. Korda won 6-1, 7-5, 7-6. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
NBA // 4 hours ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr disregarded basketball and delivered a passionate plea for government action in response to an elementary school shooting, which killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
MLB // 5 hours ago
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
MLB // 6 hours ago
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
May 25 (UPI) -- Catcher Danny Jansen homered twice and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a long-ball drought to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a lopsided victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
NBA // 7 hours ago
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
May 25 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 29 in a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL // 17 hours ago
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
May 24 (UPI) -- NFL owners and league officials are discussing the future of the annual Pro Bowl game at this week's league meetings.
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
NBA // 18 hours ago
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
Sports News // 1 day ago
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
May 24 (UPI) -- American Alison Riske will challenge No. 1 Iga Swiatek and her 29-match winning streak in one of several high-profile second-round matches at the 2022 French Open in Paris.
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
May 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, adding depth behind starter Jonathan Taylor, the team announced.
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
MLB // 1 day ago
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
May 24 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his beer did most of the work, as the souvenir landed in the cup placed directly in front of him.
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
NHL // 1 day ago
Stanley Cup playoffs: Kadri hat trick leads Avalanche past Blues in Game 4
May 24 (UPI) -- Center Nazem Kadri logged a hat-trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff matchup, helping his team secure a 3-1 lead in the second-round series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement