French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal reaches 3rd round with 300th Grand Slam win

Rafael Nadal of Spain has the most Grand Slam trophies among male players with 21. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal earned his 300th career Grand Slam victory by beating Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open tennis tournament on Wednesday. The fifth-seeded Nadal defeated Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second-round match. The only real blip for the 13-time French Open champion came near the end of the match, when Nadal was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3. Advertisement

Nadal, however, broke right back to improve his record to 107-3 at Roland Garros.

During his post-match interview on the court inside Court Philippe Chatrier, the 35-year-old Nadal offered an emotional and heartfelt response when asked about his latest personal achievement.

"It's so important for the world to see games," he said. "The best events in the world with full crowds, that is so important for the players and for the fans and for the tournaments. Thank you again for supporting our sport."

Only Swiss star Roger Federer, who has 369 victories, and Novak Djokovic, who collected his 325th win earlier Wednesday, are in front of Nadal on the men's list for career wins at Grand Slam tournaments.

Nadal has the most Grand Slam trophies for a male player with 21, while Federer and Djokovic each have 20.

"I'm just enjoying the fact that I'm back here at Roland Garros," Nadal said. "It's the most important tournament of the year for me."

Also Wednesday, No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 13 Taylor Harry Fritz and No. 15 Diego Schwartzman advanced to the third round at the French Open.

