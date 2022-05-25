Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 25, 2022 / 10:12 PM

French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal reaches 3rd round with 300th Grand Slam win

By Connor Grott
French Open tennis: Rafael Nadal reaches 3rd round with 300th Grand Slam win
Rafael Nadal of Spain has the most Grand Slam trophies among male players with 21. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Rafael Nadal earned his 300th career Grand Slam victory by beating Corentin Moutet in the second round of the French Open tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Nadal defeated Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second-round match. The only real blip for the 13-time French Open champion came near the end of the match, when Nadal was broken by the 139th-ranked Frenchman while serving for the match at 5-3.

Advertisement

Nadal, however, broke right back to improve his record to 107-3 at Roland Garros.

During his post-match interview on the court inside Court Philippe Chatrier, the 35-year-old Nadal offered an emotional and heartfelt response when asked about his latest personal achievement.

RELATED French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset

"It's so important for the world to see games," he said. "The best events in the world with full crowds, that is so important for the players and for the fans and for the tournaments. Thank you again for supporting our sport."

Only Swiss star Roger Federer, who has 369 victories, and Novak Djokovic, who collected his 325th win earlier Wednesday, are in front of Nadal on the men's list for career wins at Grand Slam tournaments.

Advertisement

Nadal has the most Grand Slam trophies for a male player with 21, while Federer and Djokovic each have 20.

RELATED French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak

"I'm just enjoying the fact that I'm back here at Roland Garros," Nadal said. "It's the most important tournament of the year for me."

Also Wednesday, No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz, No. 13 Taylor Harry Fritz and No. 15 Diego Schwartzman advanced to the third round at the French Open.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

U.S. player Sebastian Korba plays against John Millman of Australia during their first round French Open tennis match at Roland Garros near Paris, France, on May 24, 2022. Korda won 6-1, 7-5, 7-6. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Read More

French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic opens title defense with straight-sets win

Latest Headlines

Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
NFL // 2 hours ago
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
May 25 (UPI) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset
Sports News // 8 hours ago
French Open tennis: Djokovic, Zverev, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset
May 25 (UPI) -- No. 3 Alexander Zverev of Germany held off unseeded Argentine Sebastian Baez in a three-hour, 36-minute tennis thriller, while two top women's players suffered upset losses at the French Open on Wednesday in Paris.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
NBA // 11 hours ago
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
May 25 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr disregarded basketball and delivered a passionate plea for government action in response to an elementary school shooting, which killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas.
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
MLB // 13 hours ago
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
MLB // 14 hours ago
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
May 25 (UPI) -- Catcher Danny Jansen homered twice and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a long-ball drought to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a lopsided victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
NBA // 15 hours ago
Doncic, Mavericks edge Warriors, still trail 3-1 in Western Conference Finals
May 25 (UPI) -- All-NBA guard Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by as many as 29 in a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
May 24 (UPI) -- NFL owners and league officials are discussing the future of the annual Pro Bowl game at this week's league meetings.
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
NBA // 1 day ago
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery
May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
Sports News // 1 day ago
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
May 24 (UPI) -- American Alison Riske will challenge No. 1 Iga Swiatek and her 29-match winning streak in one of several high-profile second-round matches at the 2022 French Open in Paris.
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
NFL // 1 day ago
Colts sign ex-Ravens running back Ty'Son Williams
May 24 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed free agent running back Ty'Son Williams on Tuesday, adding depth behind starter Jonathan Taylor, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
Warriors coach Steve Kerr makes emotional plea for action after Texas shooting
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
Ex-NFL QB Colin Kaepernick working out for Las Vegas Raiders
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
NFL considering elimination of annual Pro Bowl game
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement