May 24, 2022 / 2:18 PM

French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak

By Alex Butler
1/5
French Open tennis: Alison Riske will try to end Iga Swiatek's 29-match win streak
American Alison Riske (pictured) will meet No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the second round of the 2022 French Open. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- American Alison Riske will challenge No. 1 Iga Swiatek and her 29-match winning streak in one of several high-profile second-round matches at the 2022 French Open in Paris.

The unseeded Riske will face Swiatek of Poland on Thursday at Roland Garros. Riske beat Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in straight sets in her first match Monday at the clay-court Grand Slam.

"I'm pretty sure I am going to lose at some point, so I want to be ready for that," Swiatek told reporters Monday. "I'm aware that there are many players out there who can play great tennis and who are really dangerous.

"I remember how it was losing in last tournaments and being disappointed because I knew I could do better."

RELATED French Open: Anisimova eliminates Osaka, top women upset

Swiatek extended her streak with a straight-sets win over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko to advance to the second round. The top-seeded players in the women's singles circuit hasn't lost since a three-set setback to Jelena Ostapenko in February at the Dubai Tennis championships.

The 2020 French Open champion is looking to win a second career Grand Slam singles title. She advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open. Riske's deepest run at a Grand Slam was a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon 2019.

Swiatek is 2-0 in career matches against Riske. Wednesday's match will mark their first battle at a Grand Slam.

RELATED French Open tennis: Djokovic's hard path, Swiatek's streak highlight draw

Several other top players will meet in the second round in women's singles. No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece will face unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic. No. 27 American Amanda Anisimova, who beat Naomi Osaka of Japan in the first round, will battle Donna Vekic of Croatia.

No. 14 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland will face Bianca Andreescu of Canada. No. 18 Cori Coco Gauff of the United States will meet Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

On the men's side, No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will play Alex Molcan of Slovakia. Djokovic, the defending champion, can tie No. 5 Rafael Nadal of Spain for the most Grand Slam singles titles (21) in men's tennis history if he claims the crown in Paris.

RELATED French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic opens title defense with straight-sets win

Nadal will meet Corentin Moutet in his second-round match. No. 27 Sebastian Korda of the United States will face Richard Gasquet of France.

No. 13 Taylor Fritz of the United States will meet Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles. Fellow American John Isner (23) will battle France's Gregoire Barrere. The winners from those two matches will meet in the third round.

Four Top 10 women's players were upset in the first round of the French Open. Swiatek, Sakkari, No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 8 Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and No. 9 Danielle Collins of the United States are among the top-ranked women's players still active in the singles circuit.

No Top 10 players lost their first-round French Open singles matches, but No. 10 Matteo Berrettini of Italy did not participate in the tournament.

French Open first round matches continue through 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday and air on NBC's Tennis Channel. Second-round coverage will air from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on the same network.

The women's final will be at 9 a.m. EDT June 4 on Peacock. The men's final will air at 9 a.m. June 5 on NBC.

Moments from the French Open tennis tournament

U.S. player Brandon Nakashima returns the ball to Polish Kamil Majchrzak in their men's first-round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris on May 23, 2022. Nakashima won 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

