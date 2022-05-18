Trending
May 18, 2022 / 8:50 PM

Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship

By Connor Grott
Bryson DeChambeau withdraws from 2022 PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau, shown April 7, 2022, has missed more than a month while recovering from surgery to repair a bone in his left wrist. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- Bryson DeChambeau won't participate in this week's PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The golfer announced his withdrawal from the second major tournament of the 2022 season after playing a practice round Wednesday.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to [withdraw] from the @PGAChampionship," DeChambeau wrote on Twitter. "I want to make a full return when I am 100% ready to compete at golf's highest level. Thank you all for the continued support."

RELATED PGA Championship 2022: Rahm, Scheffler favorites for golf's second major

It had appeared that DeChambeau would make his return to competitive golf after missing more than a month while he recovered from left wrist surgery.

The 28-year-old DeChambeau spent Wednesday hitting multiple shots off different tees at Southern Hills, testing his wrist by working the ball in different directions. His injured wrist was in a wrap that extended up his left forearm.

DeChambeau, however, offered an uneasy response when asked during his practice round how his wrist was feeling: "It's still attached."

RELATED Defending champion Phil Mickelson withdraws from PGA Championship

DeChambeau has been out of action since early April. He missed the cut at last month's Masters -- the first major of the season -- after finishing 12-over par through the first two rounds.

He then opted to undergo surgery on his left wrist to repair a fractured hook of the hamate bone.

"I'm proud of the fact that I'm here," DeChambeau, who also played a practice round Tuesday, told Golf Channel. "I'm proud I've been able to persevere through it.

RELATED Brooks Koepka withdraws from Byron Nelson, extends golf hiatus

"I've had a lot of stuff going on recently and the game has not been a fun thing for me, so I'm excited to get back and give it another shot. Everybody deserves a second chance."

DeChambeau, who won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, finished fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park -- his best finish at a major outside of his U.S. Open triumph.

Denny McCarthy was added to the field for Thursday's first round after DeChambeau's withdrawal.

