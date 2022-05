1/5

Brooks Koepka, who missed the cut at the 2022 Masters, withdrew Wednesday from the AT&T Byron Nelson. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- World No. 16 Brooks Koepka withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament and will be replaced by Satoshi Kodaira, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday. The PGA tour did not provide a reason for the withdrawal. Koepka last appeared at the 2022 Masters Tournament in April, but missed the major's third-round cut. He dealt with knee, ankle and wrist injuries over the past few seasons. Advertisement

Koepka tied for a season-high third in February at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He tied for 12th in March at the Valspar Championship. The four-time major champion earned one win last season and went without a victory in 2019-20. He won three times in 2018-19 and twice in 2017-18.

The AT&T Byron Nelson tees off Thursday and runs through Sunday at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The winner will receive $1.63 million of the $9.1 million prize purse.

The tournament will serve as the final warm-up for the 2021 PGA Championship. The second major of the season runs from May 19 through 22 in Tulsa, Okla.

Lee Kyoung-hoon is the defending champion of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 8 Justin Thomas, No. 12 Xander Schauffele, No. 11 Dustin Johnson, No. 9 Jordan Spieth, No. 10 Sam Burns, No. 28 Will Zalatoris, No. 17 Joaquin Niemann and No. 13 Hideki Matsuyama are among the favorites to win in McKinney.