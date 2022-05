1/5

Dutch-Belgian Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing wins the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- ABC's presentation of the 2022 Miami Grand Prix set a record for the largest audience ever for a live Formula 1 telecast on U.S. television, ESPN announced Tuesday. The inaugural event, held Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., attracted an average viewership of 2.6 million. That audience peaked at an average of 2.9 million from 4:45 to 5 p.m. EDT, as defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen drove to victory. Advertisement

The Miami Grand Prix averaged 735,000 viewers aged from 18 to 49. Miami, West Palm Beach, Fla., Atlanta, Los Angeles and San Francisco were the Top 5 viewership markets. Hartford, Conn., Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Charlotte, N.C., and Cincinnati were among the Top 10 markets.

ESPN said viewership of the 2022 Formula 1 season is up 49% compared to the 2021 season average and up 131% from the 2020 average.

The Spanish Grand Prix is the next race on the Formula 1 calendar. That event airs at 8:55 a.m. EDT May 22 on ESPN2.

Formula One Grand Prix of Miami