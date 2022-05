1/5

Chris Evert (C) announced her stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis in January. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert completed her sixth and final chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer, she announced on Twitter. Evert posted about the completion of her treatments Monday on the social media platform. She included a video in the post, which included her ringing a bell, receiving a certificate and hugging nurses at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, Fla. Advertisement

"I'm a little out of it (meds), but nonetheless, thankful and relieved I finished my six chemo treatments," Evert tweeted.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion announced her stage 1 cancer diagnoses in January on social media. She found out she had cancer in December. Evert, 67, said at that time that doctors "caught it early and expected positive results" from the chemotherapy plan.

I'm a little out of it ( meds) but nonetheless, thankful and relieved I finished my 6 chemo treatments . pic.twitter.com/awKOpFdbNk— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) May 9, 2022

Evert said each treatment took five hours to complete, and she experienced nausea throughout the process. She was halfway through her treatments in February. The former world No. 1-turned ESPN analyst continued tennis coverage from home between treatments.

Evert was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1995. Her decorated career includes 157 singles titles, with seven titles at the French Open wins, six at the U.S. Open, three at Wimbledon and two at the Australian Open.