Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 9, 2022 / 2:53 PM

Adreian Payne, ex-Michigan State basketball star, dies in shooting

By Alex Butler

May 9 (UPI) -- Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne found shot and killed Monday in Orlando, Fla., an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told UPI. He was 31.

Officers responded to the scene, a housing complex in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive, about 2 miles east of downtown Orlando, at 1:37 a.m. EDT, police said.

Advertisement

The said they found a man in his 30s, later identified as Payne, who had been shot. Payne was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the shooter, identified as Lawrence Dority, remained at the scene, and was interviewed by homicide detectives at the Orange County Sheriff's Office headquarters. Dority, 29, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and taken to the Orange County Jail.

RELATED Oladipo, short-handed Heat eliminate Hawks from NBA playoffs

Payne played for Michigan State from 2010-11 through 2013-14. His 16.4 points per game as a senior ranked second behind teammate Gary Harris.

He also was college teammates with current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and several other former NBA players.

RELATED Mark Emmert to step down as NCAA president by June 2023

Payne averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game over his final two seasons with the Spartans. The Atlanta Hawks then selected Payne with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-10 forward spent five seasons in the NBA. The Hawks traded Payne to the Minnesota Timberwolves during his rookie year. He also played for the Orlando Magic. Payne averaged a career-best 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 32 appearances as a rookie.

RELATED Jimmy Butler, Heat crush Hawks for 3-1 playoff series lead

"The Orlando Magic are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Adreian Payne," the team said in a statement. "Adreian was a two-way player who appeared in five games with Orlando during the 2017-18 season, and also spent time with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Payne also played professionally in Greece, France, China, Turkey and Lithuania. He spent last season with BC Juventus of the Lithuanian Basketball League. He tweeted in September that he was taking a break from basketball.

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2022

Mickey Gilley arrives at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 19, 2015. The singer <a href="https://www.upi.com/Entertainment_News/Music/2022/05/08/mickey-gilley-obit/1051652014345/">died</a> on May 8 at age 86. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Islanders fire coach Barry Trotz after missing Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 hour ago
Islanders fire coach Barry Trotz after missing Stanley Cup playoffs
May 9 (UPI) -- The New York Islanders, who missed the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, fired coach Barry Trotz, general manager Lou Lamoriello announced Monday.
Naomi Osaka withdraws in Italy, injury hinders French Open preparation
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Naomi Osaka withdraws in Italy, injury hinders French Open preparation
May 9 (UPI) -- Japan's Naomi Osaka withdrew from the 2022 Italian Open due to a lingering left ankle injury, she announced Monday.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
NBA // 4 hours ago
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic to be awarded NBA's MVP for second-consecutive season
May 9 (UPI) -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will be named the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2021-22 season.
Look beyond Kentucky Derby upset to find some stars in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Look beyond Kentucky Derby upset to find some stars in weekend horse racing
May 9 (UPI) -- The shock of the second-biggest upset in Kentucky Derby history distracted attention from a lot of other top weekend horse racing -- including a race in Japan that almost produced an upset three times bigger. All of that
Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen relishes 'hunter' role
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix winner Max Verstappen relishes 'hunter' role
MIAMI, May 9 (UPI) -- Reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen was hunted by competitors throughout his 2021 campaign. Fresh off his 2022 victory at the Miami Grand Prix, he now says he favors his current role of hunting down fellow racers.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors
NBA // 7 hours ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant likely out for Game 4 vs. Warriors
May 9 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies will likely be without star guard Ja Morant when they battle the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters.
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
NBA // 7 hours ago
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
May 9 (UPI) -- A Dallas Mavericks fan was ejected for an incident that involved the family of Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul in the stands during Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Mavericks said.
Clutch James Harden helps 76ers beat Heat, tie playoff series 2-2
NBA // 8 hours ago
Clutch James Harden helps 76ers beat Heat, tie playoff series 2-2
May 9 (UPI) -- Star guard James Harden scored 16 of his team-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, tying the series at 2-2.
After Rich Strike's stunning Kentucky Derby upset, future is unclear
Sports News // 9 hours ago
After Rich Strike's stunning Kentucky Derby upset, future is unclear
May 9 (UPI) -- The Derby winner is likely to go on to the second jewel of the Triple Crown, the May 21 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore. But what about all those horses he beat at Churchill Downs?
Max Verstappen wins inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Max Verstappen wins inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix
May 8 (UPI) -- Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday fending off Charles Leclerc after a late crash.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

After Rich Strike's stunning Kentucky Derby upset, future is unclear
After Rich Strike's stunning Kentucky Derby upset, future is unclear
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
Fan ejected for incident with Chris Paul's family during Mavericks-Suns playoff game
Look beyond Kentucky Derby upset to find some stars in weekend horse racing
Look beyond Kentucky Derby upset to find some stars in weekend horse racing
Max Verstappen wins inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix
Max Verstappen wins inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix
Rich Strike, at 80-1, wins Kentucky Derby in massive upset
Rich Strike, at 80-1, wins Kentucky Derby in massive upset
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement