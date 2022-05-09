Adreian Payne, ex-Michigan State basketball star, dies in shooting

May 9 (UPI) -- Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne found shot and killed Monday in Orlando, Fla., an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told UPI. He was 31.

Officers responded to the scene, a housing complex in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive, about 2 miles east of downtown Orlando, at 1:37 a.m. EDT, police said.

Advertisement

The said they found a man in his 30s, later identified as Payne, who had been shot. Payne was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the shooter, identified as Lawrence Dority, remained at the scene, and was interviewed by homicide detectives at the Orange County Sheriff's Office headquarters. Dority, 29, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Payne played for Michigan State from 2010-11 through 2013-14. His 16.4 points per game as a senior ranked second behind teammate Gary Harris.

He also was college teammates with current Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and several other former NBA players.

Payne averaged 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game over his final two seasons with the Spartans. The Atlanta Hawks then selected Payne with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-10 forward spent five seasons in the NBA. The Hawks traded Payne to the Minnesota Timberwolves during his rookie year. He also played for the Orlando Magic. Payne averaged a career-best 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game in 32 appearances as a rookie.

"The Orlando Magic are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Adreian Payne," the team said in a statement. "Adreian was a two-way player who appeared in five games with Orlando during the 2017-18 season, and also spent time with the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

Payne also played professionally in Greece, France, China, Turkey and Lithuania. He spent last season with BC Juventus of the Lithuanian Basketball League. He tweeted in September that he was taking a break from basketball.

Advertisement

Notable Deaths of 2022