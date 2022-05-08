Advertisement
Sports News
May 8, 2022 / 6:20 PM

Max Verstappen wins inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix

By Daniel Uria
Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari gives a thumbs up to British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas before the drivers' parade during the Formula One Grand Prix​ of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix on Sunday fending off Charles Leclerc after a late crash.

Verstappen, the 24-year-old Belgian Red Bull driver, led much of the race at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla., finishing with a time of 1:34:24.258, 3.786 ahead of Leclerc.

"It was an incredible Grand Prix," Verstappen said of the event held in Miami for the first time. "Very physical but I think we kept it exciting until the end. I am incredibly happy with winning here in Miami, it was an incredible Sunday for us."

Verstappen also earned a bonus point in the standings for notching the fastest lap in the race in 1:31.458.

RELATED Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton feels 'Super Bowl' vibe from Miami Grand Prix

He established a lead early on passing Carlos Sainz Jr. on the first turn of the race and then overtaking Leclerc, Sainz's Ferrari teammate, on the same turn of the ninth lap.

By the 27th lap, Verstappen had grown his lead to 12 seconds before taking a pit stop that allowed Sainz to pass him before Verstappen took the lead once again a lap later.

A crash that saw McClaren's Lando Norris back left tier clip the front of Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly, allowed Leclerc to have a shot at the lead.

RELATED Las Vegas to host Formula 1 race in 2023

"Towards the end I thought I could get Max at one point but today they had the advantage in terms of pace," Leclerc said.

Despite being bested by Verstappen on Sunday, Leclerc still sits atop the 2022 F1 World Championship standings.

"We need to keep pushing. Upgrades will be important and I hope now we can do a step up from the next race onwards. It has been an exciting beginning to the season and that's what we like to see," he said.

RELATED Saudi Arabian Grand Prix still on after oil facility attack

