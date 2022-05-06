Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 6, 2022 / 7:04 PM

Secret Oath wins Kentucky Oaks, eyes run at the Preakness

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
1/7
Secret Oath wins Kentucky Oaks, eyes run at the Preakness
Secret Oath, with jockey Luis Saez aboard, crosses the finish line to win the 148th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Secret Oath had done everything asked of her coming into Friday's $1.25 million Grade I Longines Kentucky Oaks -- everything except beat the boys as she finished third in the Arkansas Derby in her previous start.

Back with the fillies in the Oaks, she also was back to her winning ways, drawing off through the final furlong to score by daylight -- and maybe win another date against the colts in the Preakness Stakes in two weeks' time.

Advertisement

And right in the middle of the drama were 86-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who earlier in the day saw his Kentucky Derby contender scratched, and owners Robert and Stacy Mitchell, hands-on farmers who bred Secret Oath on their spread near Lexington.

"I love the big ones," said Lukas, who has won the Kentucky Derby four times and the Oaks on four previous occasions. "These are the ones you pray for. At this time in my career, it's really gratifying to get another one like this."

RELATED Kentucky Oaks among many other great contests on Derby weekend

Secret Oath had been one of the top contenders for the Oaks before being redirected to the Arkansas Derby -- a test to see if she might be good enough to try the Kentucky Derby.

Advertisement

After finishing third in Hot Springs, her stock dropped a bit as she lined up for the Oaks against the winners of most of the big 3-year-old filly races around the country.

Jockey Luis Saez got Secret Oath away cleanly from the No. 1 gate, took her back to midfield and waited outside rivals down the backstretch. Turning for home, previously undefeated Fair Grounds Oaks winner Echo Zulu held a slim lead with Oaks favorite Nest looking for room.

RELATED Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable

Saez got by them all and Secret Oath dominated the final furlong. Nest finished second with Santa Anita Oaks winner Desert Dawn third and Echo Zulu fourth.

"I've rode a lot of good fillies in my life," Saez said. "But never one like this."

After the race, Lukas was asked if he had any second thoughts about not sending Secret Oath to the Run for the Roses.

RELATED Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby

"I think we did the right thing," he said. "She won the Oaks. That's all we can ask of her."

It may not, however, be all that's asked of her as Mitchell made it clear he will consider running Secret Oath in the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore on May 21.

Advertisement

"Let's think about it," he said, "see who's in the race and do what's best for the horse. Not what's best for us or for the public. What's best for the horse."

The Oaks was run over a track rated "good," but a storm rolling through Louisville forced a weather delay before the next race and an iffy forecast left the possibility of an off track for Saturday's 148th Kentucky Derby.

Latest Headlines

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton feels 'Super Bowl' vibe from Miami Grand Prix
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton feels 'Super Bowl' vibe from Miami Grand Prix
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton compared the upcoming Miami Grand Prix to a Super Bowl when met with reporters for a news conference Friday at the track in Miami Gardens, Fla. The race airs Sunday on ABC.
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 2 days ago
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
May 4 (UPI) -- This is the 20-horse field for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Seahawks back Lock, Smith, don't expect to trade for Mayfield or other veteran QB
NFL // 8 hours ago
Seahawks back Lock, Smith, don't expect to trade for Mayfield or other veteran QB
May 6 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks don't expect to make a trade for Baker Mayfield or any other veteran quarterback this off-season, coach Pete Carroll said during a recent radio interview.
Kentucky Oaks among many other great contests on Derby weekend
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Kentucky Oaks among many other great contests on Derby weekend
May 6 (UPI) -- One of the downsides of big races like the Kentucky Derby is they tend to eclipse some other top-shelf racing going on around them, including the Kentucky Oaks, the Friday feature that shapes up as a classic.
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
MLB // 10 hours ago
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
May 6 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Starling Marte smashed a deep RBI double to left field for the go-ahead run to cap off a seven-run rally, leading the New York Mets in a dramatic comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators
NHL // 11 hours ago
Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators
May 6 (UPI) -- Defenseman Cale Makar ripped a deep shot through traffic to beat goaltender Connor Ingram in overtime and lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
Sports News // 15 hours ago
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
May 6 (UPI) -- In two minutes and a few seconds on Saturday at Churchill Downs, a 148th name will be added to the list of Kentucky Derby winners, while the backers of 19 other 3-year-olds will see their hopes dashed.
Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's TV schedule will be filled with major events, including the NBA and NHL playoffs, Formula 1's new Miami Grand Prix and the 2022 Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
NFL // 20 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
May 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Thursday, the team announced.
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
NBA // 23 hours ago
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
May 5 (UPI) -- The NBA has suspended Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for one game without pay after his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II during Game 2 of Memphis' Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement