Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton feels 'Super Bowl' vibe from Miami Grand Prix

British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team arrives at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on Thursday at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla.

MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton compared the upcoming Miami Grand Prix to a Super Bowl at a news conference Friday at the track in Miami Gardens, Fla. The race airs Sunday on ABC. Hamilton is the most decorated driver in the 20-car field, but is not among the favorites to win the 57-lap event. That honor goes to Max Verstappen, the defending Formula 1 champion. Advertisement

The 191.5-mile competition is scheduled to start at 3:25 p.m. EDT at the Miami International Autodrome, a course constructed alongside the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

"It definitely is what I expected from Miami," Hamilton said. "Just going through the city and seeing events everywhere with the buzz. ... There is talk and excitement on the streets about this race.

"I've been to a couple of Super Bowls, and this feels like a similar vibe. What a great place for us to have it around this incredible stadium. I think it's going to be an amazing spectacle."

Florida palm trees, swimming pools, sand, cabanas and a cluster of yachts dry-docked in an artificial marina are among the features of the 19-turn, sea-blue-lined track.

"You can expect we will be giving it our all and trying our best," Hamilton said of his team at the Miami Grand Prix. "There is a huge amount of work going on in the background. Everyone is working as hard as they can. I'm grateful for everyone continuing to keep there heads down."

Verstappen edged Hamilton for last year's Formula 1 title and sits in second place in the current standings, which are led by Charles Leclerc. Hamilton, who finished third once through four races, sits in seventh.

Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lando Norris join Verstappen among the other top contenders expected to compete.

"The asphalt looks different, and in some places looks like it's already opening up," Perez said Thursday, before officials repaired minor damage that appeared. "I think it's going to be a great race. This course has long straights and should be a good circuit for racing.

"We should give a good, fun race to the fans."

Verstappen won two of the last three Formula 1 races. Leclerc picked up two wins and a second-place finish through four events. Sainz captured two Top 3 finishes so far in 2022.

Perez, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen are among the other Top 10 drivers in the Formula 1 standings.

Ferrari (Leclerc-Sainz) leads the constructor standings, followed by Red Bull Racing (Verstappen-Perez) and Mercedes (Hamilton-Russell).

"Hopefully we can get more points," Magnussen said Thursday. "That's what we want and are expecting. I think we should be able to be in that fight.

"It's interesting and fun fight."

Verstappen's rivalry with Hamilton is a driving factor for interest in the sport, as fans often exchange barbs on social media to support their favorite driver. The rivalry was sparked in last season's finale, when Versappen passed Hamilton after a last-lap restart to take the title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen's victory ended Hamilton's streak of four-consecutive world titles. The rivals also have been involved in several accidents on the track, but admit that they share a mutual respect.

"Sometimes we did hate each other, but that's fine," Verstappen told the BBC in December. "That's the competitive spirit of both of us. He is an incredible driver."

A Netflix series and ESPN's contract to broadcast races also have increased the sport's visibility and popularity in the United States.

Formula 1 growth

The lack of an American Formula 1 driver and frequent early morning or late-night race start times could be a deterrent to watch competitions throughout the season.

However, ESPN's increased content and the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive continue to draw more United States fans to the sport.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which debuted in 2019, offers viewers behind-the-scenes looks at preparation and other aspects of drivers' lives.

"Netflix has helped us a lot," Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CNBC on Thursday. "They did an incredible job. We did an incredible job together, because that's something that you cannot do alone.

"I think that together we may have also some other things that we can do together to improve our accessibility in the American market.

Netflix and Formula 1 announced Thursday that the series was renewed for fifth and sixth seasons. Netflix said in a news release that the fourth season of the show attracted more viewers than any other season.

"The Netflix series has been a contributor by reaching a different, wider audience and helping convert them into F1 fans, even though there's no way to quantify how much that contribution has been. It has clearly helped," ESPN director of programming and acquisitions John Suchenski said in a news release.

ESPN reported in December that the 2021 season set a record for the most-viewed Formula 1 campaign ever on U.S. TV. An averaged of 934,000 watched each race last season, up from the previous record average of 672,000 set in 1995. Viewership in 2021 was up 54% compared to 2020 and 39% from 2019.

"As always with ratings and viewership, there are many factors that play a part," Suchenski said. "Both reach and time spent viewing continue to grow, meaning more people are watching and people are watching longer. Young adults are tuning in at a significantly growing rate as are teens."

ESPN is currently in discussions with Formula 1 about renewing its contract, which expires at the end of the 2022 season.

The Formula 1 campaign continues with the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona. The series returns to the United States for the Aramco United States Grand Prix on Oct. 23 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Miami Grand Prix schedule

Friday

Practice 1 at 2:25 p.m. on ESPN2

Practice 2 at 5:25 p.m. on ESPN nEWS

Saturday

Practice 3 at 12:55 p.m. on ESPN News

Qualifying at 3:55 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Pre-race show at 2 p.m. on ABC

Miami Grand Prix at 3 p.m. on ABC

Miami preps for Formula One Grand Prix