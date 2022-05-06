Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 6, 2022 / 2:06 PM

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton feels 'Super Bowl' vibe from Miami Grand Prix

By Alex Butler
1/5
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton feels 'Super Bowl' vibe from Miami Grand Prix
British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team arrives at the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on Thursday at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton compared the upcoming Miami Grand Prix to a Super Bowl at a news conference Friday at the track in Miami Gardens, Fla. The race airs Sunday on ABC.

Hamilton is the most decorated driver in the 20-car field, but is not among the favorites to win the 57-lap event. That honor goes to Max Verstappen, the defending Formula 1 champion.

Advertisement

The 191.5-mile competition is scheduled to start at 3:25 p.m. EDT at the Miami International Autodrome, a course constructed alongside the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium.

"It definitely is what I expected from Miami," Hamilton said. "Just going through the city and seeing events everywhere with the buzz. ... There is talk and excitement on the streets about this race.

RELATED Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports

"I've been to a couple of Super Bowls, and this feels like a similar vibe. What a great place for us to have it around this incredible stadium. I think it's going to be an amazing spectacle."

Advertisement

Florida palm trees, swimming pools, sand, cabanas and a cluster of yachts dry-docked in an artificial marina are among the features of the 19-turn, sea-blue-lined track.

"You can expect we will be giving it our all and trying our best," Hamilton said of his team at the Miami Grand Prix. "There is a huge amount of work going on in the background. Everyone is working as hard as they can. I'm grateful for everyone continuing to keep there heads down."

Verstappen edged Hamilton for last year's Formula 1 title and sits in second place in the current standings, which are led by Charles Leclerc. Hamilton, who finished third once through four races, sits in seventh.

RELATED Formula 1 cancels Russian Grand Prix contract amid invasion of Ukraine

Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lando Norris join Verstappen among the other top contenders expected to compete.

"The asphalt looks different, and in some places looks like it's already opening up," Perez said Thursday, before officials repaired minor damage that appeared. "I think it's going to be a great race. This course has long straights and should be a good circuit for racing.

Advertisement

"We should give a good, fun race to the fans."

Verstappen won two of the last three Formula 1 races. Leclerc picked up two wins and a second-place finish through four events. Sainz captured two Top 3 finishes so far in 2022.

Perez, Russell, Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen are among the other Top 10 drivers in the Formula 1 standings.

Ferrari (Leclerc-Sainz) leads the constructor standings, followed by Red Bull Racing (Verstappen-Perez) and Mercedes (Hamilton-Russell).

"Hopefully we can get more points," Magnussen said Thursday. "That's what we want and are expecting. I think we should be able to be in that fight.

"It's interesting and fun fight."

Verstappen's rivalry with Hamilton is a driving factor for interest in the sport, as fans often exchange barbs on social media to support their favorite driver. The rivalry was sparked in last season's finale, when Versappen passed Hamilton after a last-lap restart to take the title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen's victory ended Hamilton's streak of four-consecutive world titles. The rivals also have been involved in several accidents on the track, but admit that they share a mutual respect.

Advertisement

"Sometimes we did hate each other, but that's fine," Verstappen told the BBC in December. "That's the competitive spirit of both of us. He is an incredible driver."

A Netflix series and ESPN's contract to broadcast races also have increased the sport's visibility and popularity in the United States.

Formula 1 growth

The lack of an American Formula 1 driver and frequent early morning or late-night race start times could be a deterrent to watch competitions throughout the season.

However, ESPN's increased content and the Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive continue to draw more United States fans to the sport.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which debuted in 2019, offers viewers behind-the-scenes looks at preparation and other aspects of drivers' lives.

"Netflix has helped us a lot," Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CNBC on Thursday. "They did an incredible job. We did an incredible job together, because that's something that you cannot do alone.

"I think that together we may have also some other things that we can do together to improve our accessibility in the American market.

Netflix and Formula 1 announced Thursday that the series was renewed for fifth and sixth seasons. Netflix said in a news release that the fourth season of the show attracted more viewers than any other season.

Advertisement

"The Netflix series has been a contributor by reaching a different, wider audience and helping convert them into F1 fans, even though there's no way to quantify how much that contribution has been. It has clearly helped," ESPN director of programming and acquisitions John Suchenski said in a news release.

ESPN reported in December that the 2021 season set a record for the most-viewed Formula 1 campaign ever on U.S. TV. An averaged of 934,000 watched each race last season, up from the previous record average of 672,000 set in 1995. Viewership in 2021 was up 54% compared to 2020 and 39% from 2019.

"As always with ratings and viewership, there are many factors that play a part," Suchenski said. "Both reach and time spent viewing continue to grow, meaning more people are watching and people are watching longer. Young adults are tuning in at a significantly growing rate as are teens."

ESPN is currently in discussions with Formula 1 about renewing its contract, which expires at the end of the 2022 season.

The Formula 1 campaign continues with the Spanish Grand Prix on May 22 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona. The series returns to the United States for the Aramco United States Grand Prix on Oct. 23 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Advertisement

Miami Grand Prix schedule

Friday

Practice 1 at 2:25 p.m. on ESPN2

Practice 2 at 5:25 p.m. on ESPN nEWS

Saturday

Practice 3 at 12:55 p.m. on ESPN News

Qualifying at 3:55 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday

Pre-race show at 2 p.m. on ABC

Miami Grand Prix at 3 p.m. on ABC

Miami preps for Formula One Grand Prix

Preparations are made for the Formula One Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on Thursday. The 191.5-mile, 57-lap event will take place Sunday on a recently constructed course around the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 2 days ago
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
May 4 (UPI) -- This is the 20-horse field for the 2022 Kentucky Derby. The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve takes place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Seahawks back Lock, Smith, don't expect to trade for Mayfield or other veteran QB
NFL // 4 hours ago
Seahawks back Lock, Smith, don't expect to trade for Mayfield or other veteran QB
May 6 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks don't expect to make a trade for Baker Mayfield or any other veteran quarterback this off-season, coach Pete Carroll said during a recent radio interview.
Kentucky Oaks among many other great contests on Derby weekend
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Kentucky Oaks among many other great contests on Derby weekend
May 6 (UPI) -- One of the downsides of big races like the Kentucky Derby is they tend to eclipse some other top-shelf racing going on around them, including the Kentucky Oaks, the Friday feature that shapes up as a classic.
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
MLB // 5 hours ago
Starling Marte, MLB-best Mets stage 7-run ninth to rally past Phillies
May 6 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Starling Marte smashed a deep RBI double to left field for the go-ahead run to cap off a seven-run rally, leading the New York Mets in a dramatic comeback win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators
NHL // 6 hours ago
Makar, Avalanche win in OT for 2-0 playoff series lead on Predators
May 6 (UPI) -- Defenseman Cale Makar ripped a deep shot through traffic to beat goaltender Connor Ingram in overtime and lead the Colorado Avalanche to a win over the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup playoff series.
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
May 6 (UPI) -- In two minutes and a few seconds on Saturday at Churchill Downs, a 148th name will be added to the list of Kentucky Derby winners, while the backers of 19 other 3-year-olds will see their hopes dashed.
Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Kentucky Derby; NBA, NHL playoffs; Miami F1 race stack weekend sports
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- This weekend's TV schedule will be filled with major events, including the NBA and NHL playoffs, Formula 1's new Miami Grand Prix and the 2022 Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
NFL // 15 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
May 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers signed veteran outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Thursday, the team announced.
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
NBA // 18 hours ago
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
May 5 (UPI) -- The NBA has suspended Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for one game without pay after his flagrant foul on Gary Payton II during Game 2 of Memphis' Western Conference semifinal series against the Golden State Warriors.
Real Madrid expects 'closely fought' Champions League soccer final vs. Liverpool
Soccer // 1 day ago
Real Madrid expects 'closely fought' Champions League soccer final vs. Liverpool
May 5 (UPI) -- Spanish La Liga winner Real Madrid expects a "closely fought" match when it meets Premier League soccer power Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League final, manager Carlo Ancelotti told reporters Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Rain could change the odds for Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Los Angeles Chargers sign veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
Kentucky Derby: Wet track makes race more unpredictable
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks suspended for Game 3 vs. Warriors after flagrant foul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement