Tennis: Kevin Anderson, 2-time Grand Slam runner-up, retires at 35

South Africa's Kevin Anderson (R) lost to Serbian Novak Djokovic (L) and Spaniard Rafael Nadal in his two Grand Slam singles finals appearances. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Kevin Anderson, who reached two Grand Slam finals and totaled seven singles titles, retired from tennis Tuesday, the South African announced on social media. Anderson, 35, announced his retirement with posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Advertisement

"I don't remember a time in my life when I wasn't playing tennis," Anderson wrote. "I started on the journey 30 years ago when my dad put a racquet in my hands and told me if I was willing to work hard, I could be one of the best players in the world.

"Since then, tennis carried me far beyond my roots in Johannesburg, South Africa, and truly gave me the world. I've experienced so many different challenges and emotions. This sport can be exhilarating and at the same time lonely. I've had ups and downs, but I wouldn't change it for anything."

The 6-foot-8 power server is the No. 107 men's tennis player in the world, according to the current ATP singles rankings. He ranked a career-high No. 5 in 2018. He ranked No. 60 in October, his highest ranking in nearly two years.

Anderson reached the fourth round of the French Open four times. He advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open on three occasions.

He was a U.S. Open finalist in 2017, but lost the title match in straight sets to 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

He also advanced to the Wimbledon 2018 final, where he lost to No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets. Anderson made history during that year's run in London. His six-hour, 36-minute semifinal match with American John Isner remains the second-longest match in major tournament history.

Anderson claimed his first ATP title at the 2011 SA Open in Johannesburg, South Africa. He won two titles in 2018 and claimed his seventh ATP crow in July at the Hall of Fame Open.

"My journey helped me become the man who I am today," Anderson wrote. "Today I finally arrived at the difficult decision to retire from professional tennis.

"There are so many people who helped me along the way, and believed that a kid from South Africa could achieve his dreams."