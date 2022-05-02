James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death

1/3

Authorities said last week that James Madison University sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett's (C) death is classified as an apparent suicide. Photo courtesy of JMU Athletics

May 2 (UPI) -- James Madison University's softball team canceled the rest of its season after the death of star catcher Lauren Bernett, the school announced Monday. Bernett, 20, died April 25. Authorities said Wednesday that the death has been classified as an "apparent suicide." Bernett was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on the day she died. Advertisement

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said in a news release. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week.

JMU initially canceled the five games on its schedule after the death. Bernett, a sophomore, helped JMU reach the 2021 Women's College World Series as a freshman. She helped spark the team's five-game winning streak to end the season.

The biology major, who attended South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pa., made the dean's list last fall. She is survived by her mother and father, two sisters and a brother.

JMU ended its season with a 21-21 overall record and a 10-5 mark in conference play. A total of nine games were canceled as a result of the decision to end the season.

"We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong," LaPorte said. "Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion.

"We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

Visitation is scheduled May 9 and 10 at the William G. Neal Funeral Homes in Washington, Pa. Funeral services are planned May 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the James Madison University Softball Team.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

