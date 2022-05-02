Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
May 2, 2022 / 11:34 AM

James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death

By Alex Butler
1/3
James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett's death
Authorities said last week that James Madison University sophomore catcher Lauren Bernett's (C) death is classified as an apparent suicide. Photo courtesy of JMU Athletics

May 2 (UPI) -- James Madison University's softball team canceled the rest of its season after the death of star catcher Lauren Bernett, the school announced Monday.

Bernett, 20, died April 25. Authorities said Wednesday that the death has been classified as an "apparent suicide." Bernett was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on the day she died.

Advertisement

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU Head Coach Loren LaPorte said in a news release. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week.

JMU initially canceled the five games on its schedule after the death. Bernett, a sophomore, helped JMU reach the 2021 Women's College World Series as a freshman. She helped spark the team's five-game winning streak to end the season.

RELATED James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says

The biology major, who attended South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pa., made the dean's list last fall. She is survived by her mother and father, two sisters and a brother.

Advertisement

JMU ended its season with a 21-21 overall record and a 10-5 mark in conference play. A total of nine games were canceled as a result of the decision to end the season.

"We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong," LaPorte said. "Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion.

RELATED James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20

"We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have made as student-athletes at James Madison University."

Visitation is scheduled May 9 and 10 at the William G. Neal Funeral Homes in Washington, Pa. Funeral services are planned May 11.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the James Madison University Softball Team.

RELATED Rachel Balkovec becomes first female Minor League Baseball team manager

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Naomi Judd arrives for the 2008 CMT Awards at the Curb Event Center at Belmont University in Nashville on April 14, 2008. The country singer died April 30 at age 76. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
NBA // 2 hours ago
Lowry out for Game 1, Embiid could return by Game 3 in Heat-76ers playoff series
MIAMI, May 2 (UPI) -- Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will not play in Game 1 of a second-round Eastern Conference playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team said. 76ers star Joel Embiid, who is also injured, could return by Game 3.
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
May 2 (UPI) -- Stilleto Boy, Brickyard Ride, Beyond Brilliant and War Like Goddess turned in sparkling performances in weekend horse racing as the Kentucky Derby contenders put in their final workouts for Saturday's big race.
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
MLB // 3 hours ago
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
May 2 (UPI) -- Star shortstop Francisco Lindor stopped mid-sentence during a live TV interview to field a ball and turn a double play during the New York Mets' recent win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
NBA // 3 hours ago
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Jordan Poole totaled 31 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 34-point night from Ja Morant to win Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference playoff series with the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NBA // 4 hours ago
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
May 2 (UPI) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a 24-point, triple-double performance to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a lopsided win over the Boston Celtics Sunday night in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series.
Soccer star Hope Solo says she will enter rehab after DWI arrest
Soccer // 1 day ago
Soccer star Hope Solo says she will enter rehab after DWI arrest
April 30 (UPI) -- Hope Solo, the retired soccer star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has said she will enter rehab after she was arrested in North Carolina last month for allegedly driving impaired with her two children in her car.
NFL Draft 2022: Falcons take Desmond Ridder, Titans select Malik Willis in third
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL Draft 2022: Falcons take Desmond Ridder, Titans select Malik Willis in third
April 29 (UPI) -- After just one quarterback went in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons ended the 54-pick gap between quarterbacks by selecting Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder in Friday's third round.
NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick
NFL // 2 days ago
NFL Draft 2022: Packers add WR Christian Watson with 34th overall pick
April 29 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers on Friday finally selected a wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft to aid star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram
NFL // 2 days ago
Raiders decline options on 2019 first-rounders Jacobs, Ferrell, Abram
April 29 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders announced Friday that they won't pick up the fifth-year contract options on any of their three first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft.
Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense
NFL // 2 days ago
Top draft pick Walker, LB Lloyd eager to lift Jaguars defense
LAS VEGAS, April 29 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars used two first-round picks on defenders in the 2022 NFL Draft. Travon Walker said he is ready to work amid high expectations, while Devin Lloyd can't wait to face tough AFC South opponents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
NBA playoffs: Antetokounmpo triple-double helps Bucks crush Celtics in Game 1
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
Mets' Francisco Lindor turns double play vs. Phillies during live interview
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
Brilliant performances abound as Kentucky Derby field gathers
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
Poole, Thompson help Warriors overcome Grizzlies, Morant in Game 1
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett died by apparent suicide, sheriff says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement