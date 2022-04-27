Bob Baffert could face two-year ban from New York race tracks

1/2

April 27 (UPI) -- Famed horse trainer Bob Baffert could face a two-year ban from New York race tracks for repeated drug violations. Hearing officer O. Peter Sherwood, appointed by the New York Racing Association, recommended the ban Wednesday. Advertisement

"NYRA has reasonably concluded that it will not condone Baffert's reckless practices, outrageous behavior and substance violations, each of which compromises the integrity of the sport," wrote Sherwood.

Baffert and the NYRA have seven days to file "exceptions" to the hearing officer's report. A three-person panel appointed by the NYRA will then adopt or reject any or all of Sherwood's recommendations.

Baffert is serving a 90-day suspension in Kentucky, after a failed drug test on Derby winner Medina Spirit. Baffert disputed the positive drug result, saying it was found in an ointment used to treat a skin condition, then later apologized for his statement. The horse was disqualified.

"NYRA also proved that each time Baffert was charged with a violation, he provided an implausible excuse, and blamed others for conduct that he, as the trainer, was responsible for as a matter of law," according to Sherwood's report.

The NYRA report recommends its two-year ban go into effect after the Kentucky suspension expires on July 2.

Baffert will not participate in any Triple Crown races this year, which are set to start May 7 with the Kentucky Derby. Several of Baffert's horses will compete after he dispersed them to other trainers.

Baffert has won numerous Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes races, including Triple Crowns in 2015 for American Pharaoh and 2018 for Justify.