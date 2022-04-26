Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 26, 2022 / 8:14 PM

Mark Emmert to step down as NCAA president by June 2023

By Connor Grott
Mark Emmert to step down as NCAA president by June 2023
NCAA President Mark Emmert (C), shown Feb. 6, 2014, became the organization's fifth president on April 27, 2010. He previously was the president at the University of Washington and the chancellor at Louisiana State University. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Academy/Wikimedia Commons

April 26 (UPI) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down from his position after more than a decade in charge of the association.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that its board of governors and Emmert reached a mutual agreement to have him step aside. Emmert will remain in his role until a new president is selected and in place, or until June 30, 2023.

Advertisement

"Throughout my tenure I've emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes," Emmert said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of the work of the association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis."

Emmert's decision to step down comes at a time when the college sports landscape is being transformed by name, image and likeness (NIL) rights and the transfer portal, which allows student-athletes to switch schools one time without penalty.

RELATED College basketball: Villanova men's coach Jay Wright to retire from coaching

"With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president," NCAA board of governors chair John J. DeGioia, the president of Georgetown, said in the news release.

Advertisement

"It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption."

The NCAA announced in April 2021 that Emmert received a contract extension through 2025, about a month after DeGioia gave him a vote of confidence amid heavy backlash toward the NCAA about inequities during the men's and women's Division I basketball tournaments.

RELATED Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft

The NCAA ratified a new constitution in January, with the association set to undergo significant restructuring that will ultimately see it have less responsibility in management and enforcement of rules.

Each of the NCAA's three divisions currently are working on revising or instituting their own rules to align with the principles outlined in the new constitution.

The 69-year-old Emmert was named the NCAA's fifth president in April 2010. He previously served as president at the University of Washington and the chancellor at Louisiana State University.

RELATED Kentucky lawmakers override Gov. Beshear's veto to ban transgender athletes in women's sport

Latest Headlines

Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
NBA // 2 hours ago
Bucks' Jrue Holiday honored as NBA Teammate of the Year for second time
April 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday was named the recipient of the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award on Tuesday, the league announced.
Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue
NBA // 2 hours ago
Heat star Jimmy Butler ruled out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with right knee issue
April 26 (UPI) -- Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night because of right knee inflammation, the team announced.
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20
Sports News // 7 hours ago
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20
April 26 (UPI) -- Lauren Bernett, a softball player from James Madison University, died at age 20, the Harrisonburg, Va., school announced Tuesday. No cause of death was provided.
Snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. gold medalist, to break for mental health
Sports News // 10 hours ago
Snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. gold medalist, to break for mental health
April 26 (UPI) -- American Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim will take a break from snowboarding to focus on her mental health, she announced.
Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated tennis players cleared for Wimbledon 2022
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated tennis players cleared for Wimbledon 2022
April 26 (UPI) -- Men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and other unvaccinated tennis players are cleared to compete in Wimbledon 2022, tournament organizers said Tuesday at a news conference.
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
MLB // 12 hours ago
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
April 26 (UPI) -- The New York Mets were down by two and on their final out -- and then staged an unlikely rally to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, giving a dramatic start to their three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers
NBA // 12 hours ago
Raptors stave off playoff elimination, crush 76ers
April 26 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors dominated in the paint and forced a poor shooting night from the Philadelphia 76ers to win Game 5 of their Eastern Conference playoff series and stave off elimination for the second consecutive time.
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
NBA // 13 hours ago
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
April 26 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving said an emotionally "heavy" season, the distraction of his prior absence from home games and James Harden's departure through a trade were among the issues that led to the Brooklyn Nets' early playoff exit.
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
NBA // 1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant wins NBA's Most Improved Player Award
April 25 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant was named the NBA's Most Improved Player on Monday.
Bengals' Tee Higgins to miss off-season workouts after shoulder surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals' Tee Higgins to miss off-season workouts after shoulder surgery
April 25 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is set to miss off-season workouts while he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
Dominic Smith infield single helps Mets score 5 in 9th, stun Cardinals
Snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. gold medalist, to break for mental health
Snowboarder Chloe Kim, U.S. gold medalist, to break for mental health
Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated tennis players cleared for Wimbledon 2022
Novak Djokovic, unvaccinated tennis players cleared for Wimbledon 2022
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
Kyrie Irving cites emotionally 'heavy' season as Celtics sweep Nets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement