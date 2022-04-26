James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20

James Madison University catcher Lauren Bernett, one of the team's star players, died at 20 years old. Photo courtesy of JMU Athletics

April 26 (UPI) -- Lauren Bernett, a softball player from James Madison University, died at age 20, the Harrisonburg, Va., school announced Tuesday. No cause of death was provided. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office told the Daily News-Record that the death is under investigation. Advertisement

On Monday, Bernett was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week.

James Madison provided links to several mental health and counseling resources in its release about Bernett's death.

"Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," James Madison president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a joint statement.

"Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program.

"She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year. College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family.

"We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly."

Bernett, a sophomore catcher, is survived by her mother and father, two sisters, and two brothers. The biology major, who went to South Fayette High School in McDonald, Pa., made the dean's list last fall.

Bernett tied the single-game record with seven RBIs in James Madison's recent 8-2 win over the College of Charleston. The win helped to spark the team's current five-game winning streak. Bernett's .336 average was the third-best on the team.

James Madison also said Tuesday that its scheduled doubleheader Wednesday against Longwood has been canceled.

