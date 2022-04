1/5

Snowboarder Chloe Kim won her second career Olympic gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games on Feb. 10 in Zhangjiakou, China. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- American Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim will take a break from snowboarding to focus on her mental health, she announced. Kim announced her hiatus from competition during an interview with Cheddar News. Olympics.com also reported the news of Kim's break from the halfpipe. The two-time gold medalist said she still plans to compete in the 2026 Winter Games. Advertisement

"I will be taking a full season off of competition though, just for you know, my mental health," Kim said. "Just want to kind of reset.

"I don't want to get right back into it after such a fun, but draining year at the same time, knowing that it was an Olympic year."

Kim, 21, also took a season off after her gold medal at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, to study anthropology at Princeton University.

She also missed competitions due an injury during the nearly two-year hiatus, but went on to win gold again in the halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

"I just want to enjoy this moment, take it all in and then get back to it when I'm feeling ready," Kim said. "As of now, the plan is most definitely to go after a third medal."

The 2026 Winter Games run from Feb. 6 through Feb. 22 in the Italian cities of Milan, Lombardy and Cortina d'Ampezzo. Kim could become the first woman in snowboarding history to win three gold medals with another first-place run.

