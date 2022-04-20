Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 20, 2022 / 8:45 PM

College basketball: Villanova men's coach Jay Wright to retire from coaching

By Connor Grott
College basketball: Villanova men's coach Jay Wright to retire from coaching
Villanova University men's basketball coach Jay Wright, shown March 26, 2016, has been the head coach at the school since 2001. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Basketball Hall of Famer Jay Wright is expected to retire after 21 seasons as the men's basketball head coach at Villanova.

ESPN, Stadium and The Athletic reported Wednesday that Fordham's Kyle Neptune, who spent 10 years under Wright as a video coordinator and assistant coach, will replace Wright as head coach at Villanova.

Advertisement

Wright has called a team meeting for Wednesday night, according to the outlets.

The 60-year-old Wright has been the head coach at Villanova since 2001. He captured two national championships -- in 2016 and 2018 -- and made four Final Four appearances, including one this past season.

Wright was named Naismith Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2016, and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

ESPN reported that Wright's intention is to retire from coaching, not only at Villanova. According to the outlet, NBA teams have contacted him in recent years, though becoming an NBA head coach held less appeal with Wright.

Over his 21 seasons with the Wildcats, Wright posted a 520-197 record and won at least 30 games on six occasions. He claimed eight Big East regular-season titles and five Big East Conference tournament championships.

Advertisement

Before taking over at Villanova, Wright served as head coach at Hofstra for seven seasons. He won two America East titles and made two NCAA tourney appearances.

Neptune has been the head coach at Fordham for just one season. He guided the Rams to a 16-16 record this past season -- a 14-win improvement from their 2020-21 campaign.

Read More

Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft Dick Vitale, longtime college basketball analyst, celebrates cancer-free diagnosis College basketball: North Carolina star Armando Bacot to return for senior season

Latest Headlines

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury
NBA // 2 hours ago
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker out indefinitely with right hamstring injury
April 20 (UPI) -- Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is out indefinitely after suffering a mild right hamstring strain in Tuesday night's Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft
NBA // 8 hours ago
Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft
April 20 (UPI) -- Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn will forgo his senior season and enter the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Sports News // 11 hours ago
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
April 20 (UPI) -- Wimbledon, the most prestigious tennis event on the calendar, announced Wednesday that it's barring Russian and Belarusian players from this year's tournament due to the countries' support for the war in Ukraine.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook
MLB // 10 hours ago
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon becomes first active MLB player to endorse sportsbook
April 20 (UPI) -- Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon agreed to an endorsement deal with MaximBet, becoming the first active player in MLB history to sign with a sportsbook, the Colorado-based gaming operator announced Wednesday.
Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
NBA // 11 hours ago
Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
April 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West believes his portrayal in the HBO series "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" is "cruel" and "deliberately false" and demands a retraction, his attorney said in a statement.
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
MLB // 13 hours ago
Royals' Salvador Perez battles vision issues, homers twice in win vs. Twins
April 20 (UPI) -- All-Star catcher Salvador Perez battled through vision issues to smash two home runs and led the Kansas City Royals to a comeback win over the Minnesota Twins in Kansas City, Mo.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies dominate T-wolves and even playoff series at 1-1
NBA // 14 hours ago
Ja Morant, Grizzlies dominate T-wolves and even playoff series at 1-1
April 20 (UPI) -- Ja Morant scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series Tuesday night.
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MLB // 22 hours ago
Jimmy 'Buckets' Butler nets 45, carries Heat over Hawks in NBA playoffs
MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in a playoff career-high 45 points to lead the Miami Heat to a win and a 2-0 series lead on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
MLB // 23 hours ago
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
April 19 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres on Tuesday became the first MLB team to strike a sponsorship deal to feature ads on their uniforms.
Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1
NBA // 1 day ago
Nets' Kyrie Irving fined $50K for flipping off Celtics fans during Game 1
April 19 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for flipping off multiple Boston Celtics fans on two occasions during Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
San Diego Padres first MLB team to strike uniform ad deal
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft
Illinois college basketball star Kofi Cockburn declares for 2022 NBA Draft
NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker
NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement