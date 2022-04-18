Trending
April 18, 2022 / 6:05 PM

Kenya's Evans Chebet among winners in 126th Boston Marathon

By Sommer Brokaw
Evans Chebet of Kenya holds up a trophy after winning the Men’s Division of the 126th Boston Marathon on Monday. Photo by CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 18 (UPI) -- Evans Chebet of Kenya won the Boston Marathon's men's race Monday, covering 26.2 miles from Hopkinton, Mass., to Boston in 2 hours, 6 minutes, 51 seconds.

Chebet, 33, finished 30 seconds ahead of another 33-year-old Kenyan long distance runner, Lawrence Cherono, the Boston Athletic Association leaderboard shows.

It was Chebet's first major marathon win.

Kenyan runners took the top three spots in the race, with Benson Kipruto, 31, coming in third after reaching the finish line 6 seconds after Cherono.

In the women's race, 28-year old Kenyan runner Peres Jepchirchir won with a time of 2:21:01, finishing 4 seconds faster than Ethiopian runner Ababel Yeshaneh, 30.

Kenyan runner Mary Ngugi, 33, took third place, finishing 27 seconds after Yeshaneh.

RELATED Boston Marathon bans runners from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

Jeperchirchir also won the Tokyo Olympics and the New York marathons, becoming the first athlete to win all three in a year.

Para athletics running divisions were divided into four categories, including Vision Impairment T 11-T12, Vision Impairment T13, with the lower number having more severe visual impairment, and Upper Limb Impairment T45-46, and Lower Limb Impairment T61-T64.

In the T11-12, U.S. runner Chaz Davis finished first in the men's group at 2:45:45, and U.S. runner Joyce Cron finished first in the women's group at 4:31:38.

RELATED Supreme Court reinstates Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

For the T13, Brazil's runner Ary Carlos Santos finished first in the men's group at 2:46:37, and U.S. runner Lisa Thompson finished first in the women's group with a time of 3:47:31.

In the T45-46, Australian Michael Roeger finished first in the men's group at 2:25:42, and American Andrea Cilliers, the only women listed in the group, ran the race in 5:49:28.

For the T61-T64, U.S. runner Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, a double amputee below the knee, finished first in the men's group in 2:37:01, and U.S. runner Liz Willis finished first in the women's group at 3:56:34.

There were also wheelchairs races, classified as T51/T52 and T53/T54.

For the T51/52, Spain's Santiago Sanz Quinto, won in the men's competition at 02:11:43, and no results were listed for women on the leaderboard.

In the T54/T54, American Daniel Romanchuk, 23, was the first champion of the day, finishing the race in 1:26:58 in his second career men's wheelchair title. In the women's wheelchair race, Switzerland's Manuela Schar won her fourth title in 1:41:08.

In the handcycling competition, Alfredo de Los Santos, a U.S. Army veteran who had his right leg amputated above the knew after being wounded by a rocket-propelled grenade while deployed in Afghanistan, finished first in the men's group in 1:08:40. In the women's group, American Wendy Larson won, finishing in 1:35:10.

For duo teams, Christopher Nasser and Bentley-Grace Hicks, of Atlanta, Ga., who has cerebral palsy spastic quadriplegia, won in 2:52:43.

The marathon returned to its traditional Patriots' Day date, the third Monday of April, in observance of some the first battles of the American Revolutionary War, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

