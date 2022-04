Longtime ESPN analysts Dick Vitale continues to chronicle his battle with cancer on social media. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Doctors told longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who was diagnosed with lymphoma in October, that no cancer is currently in his body, Vitale announced on social media. Vitale, 82, announced the diagnosis Thursday on Twitter. He also posted videos of himself as he left the Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla. Vitale rang a bell to celebrate the occasion when he walked outside the facility.

Vitale, known for his excitement and usage of colorful phrases to describe basketball and star athletes, chronicled his battle on social media over the past year.

Vitale said he received his last chemotherapy treatment on Thursday afternoon. He said all of his "bloodwork results were very good" and his body showed "no signs of any cancer."

"I just won my National Championship, baby," Vitale wrote on Instagram.

It was RING THE BELL TIME ! Yes it was a tough 7 months but it was super hearing Dr Brown @SMHCS say that I have zero cancer currently .I was inspired daily by the famous words of my late buddy Jimmy V "Don't Give up DON'T EVER GIVE UP!" @amyuf @jksports @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/uRQEzjOug2— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

He said he drew encouragement from former North Carolina State basketball coach Jim Valvano. Valvano, who died from cancer in 1993, is well known for his motivational speech at that year's ESPY Awards.

Vitale said in the fall he received a lymphoma diagnosis after he had surgeries to remove melanoma. He kept fans updated with pictures and videos on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Vitale started his decorated ESPN tenure in 1979, the first year of the network.