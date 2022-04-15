Trending
April 15, 2022 / 9:26 AM

Bryson DeChambeau undergoes wrist surgery, PGA Championship status murky

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bryson Dechambeau missed the third-round cut at last week's Masters Tournament. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Golfer Bryson DeChambeau underwent surgery on his left wrist and hopes to return within the next two months, he announced on social media. That timeline could impact his participation in the 2022 PGA Championship.

DeChambeau posted about his surgery Thursday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. He also posted a photo of himself with a cast on his left arm. He said Dr. Thomas Graham, a surgeon at Kettering Health in Ohio, performed his surgery Thursday to repair a broken bone.

"Over the past few months my team, Dr. Graham and myself have been monitoring the fracture to the hamate bone in my left wrist," DeChambeau wrote. "I made attempts to play through this injury at three recent events, including the Masters, but this is typically an injury that requires surgical treatment.

"Through continued discomfort from the fracture, it has caused me to alter my grip and swing, resulting in my inability to compete at golf's highest level. This has not been easy physically and mentally for me."

DeChambeau missed the third-round cut at the Masters last week in Augusta, Ga. He was 12-over par through his first two rounds in the first major tournament of the season. He missed the cut in three of his past four starts overall.

The PGA Championship, the next major on the PGA Tour schedule, runs from May 19 through 22 at Southern Hills Golf Club in Tulsa, Okla. The U.S. Open follows from June 16 through 19 at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

RELATED Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament

DeChambeau, 28, won the 2020 U.S. Open for his lone career major title. He finished fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship and tied for 33rd at the 2021 British Open. He tied for 21st at the 2016 Masters, his best result at Augusta.

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters Tournament

Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, receives his trophy at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 2022. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open

