Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 14, 2022 / 10:58 AM

Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament
Tiger Woods lines up a putt in the second round of the Masters on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who committed to the 2022 British Open, will play in Ireland's JP McManus Pro-Am, tournament organizers announced. Singer Niall Horan and actor Mark Wahlberg also plan to compete.

Tournament organizers said late Wednesday in a news release that Woods confirmed he will play July 4 and 5 at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

Advertisement

Woods, 46, was 13-over par and finished in 47th place last weekend at the 2022 Masters, 23 strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler. The major tournament marked Woods' first PGA Tour appearance since the 2020 Masters.

Woods, who missed 14 months due to the serious leg injuries he sustained in a 2021 single-car crash, hobbled throughout his four rounds at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He told reporters he experienced pain in his leg and endurance in the limb "wasn't very good."

RELATED Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open

The 15-time major champion never plans to return as a full-time PGA Tour participant. He told reporters Sunday that he will definitely play in the British Open and left the door open to compete in other major tournaments.

The British Open, the final 2022 major, is scheduled for July 14 to 17 at St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland.

Advertisement

"It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one," Woods told Sky Sports. "But anything in-between that, I don't know. I will try, no doubt. Like this week, I will try and get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do."

RELATED Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction

Woods jumped from No. 973 to No. 745 in the Official World Golf Ranking after playing at Augusta. He earned $43,500 of the Masters' $15 million prize purse.

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," tournament host JP McManus said in a statement.

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."

RELATED Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are among the other top PGA Tour players in the field for the JP McManus Pro-Am. The fundraising event will support charities throughout the mid-west portion of Ireland.

Morikawa and Thomas also tee off Thursday at the RBC Heritage. That PGA Tour event runs through Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

Advertisement

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters Tournament

Scottie Scheffler, winner of the 2022 Masters golf tournament, receives his trophy at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 10, 2022. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Champions League: Police intervene in Manchester City-Atletico soccer fight
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Champions League: Police intervene in Manchester City-Atletico soccer fight
April 14 (UPI) -- Police officers chased players through the tunnel and broke up fights outside the locker rooms after the second-leg 2021-22 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal match between Atletico Madrid and Manchester City.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 3 homers, Blue Jays slug Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole
MLB // 2 hours ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 3 homers, Blue Jays slug Yankees, ace Gerrit Cole
April 14 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged three home runs, including two off ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, in a Toronto Blue Jays victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 3 hours ago
C.J. McCollum, Pelicans eliminate Spurs from NBA play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- C.J. McCollum scored a game-high 32 points, with 27 in the first half, to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a win over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA play-in tournament. The loss denied the Spurs of a playoff berth.
Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament
NBA // 4 hours ago
Trae Young leads Hawks over Hornets in NBA play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- Trae Young logged 24 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA's play-in tournament. The Hawks now must beat the Cleveland Cavaliers to make the playoffs.
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
NBA // 14 hours ago
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
April 13 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry took part in a team practice Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left foot.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
MLB // 16 hours ago
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
April 13 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw came close to perfection in his season debut against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.
College basketball: North Carolina star Armando Bacot to return for senior season
Sports News // 22 hours ago
College basketball: North Carolina star Armando Bacot to return for senior season
April 13 (UPI) -- North Carolina center Armando Bacot, who helped the Tar Heels reach the men's basketball National Championship game, plans to return next season instead of entering the NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.
Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
NFL // 23 hours ago
Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
April 13 (UPI) -- Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, the veteran quarterback confirmed on social media.
Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
April 13 (UPI) -- The Tunisian Olympic Committee and fellow elite athletes continue to mourn the loss of 17-year-old sailor Eya Guezguez, who died after her boat capsized from strong winds during a training run.
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
MLB // 1 day ago
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
April 13 (UPI) -- Veteran designated hitter Albert Pujols told manager Oliver Marmol he would hit a homer off the first pitch he saw in a game against the Kansas City Royals -- and did just that to spark a St. Louis Cardinals victory.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to practice ahead of Nuggets series
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw pulled after seven perfect innings in win vs. Twins
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement