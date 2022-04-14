Tiger Woods, Niall Horan commit to Irish Pro-Am golf tournament

1/5

Tiger Woods lines up a putt in the second round of the Masters on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods, who committed to the 2022 British Open, will play in Ireland's JP McManus Pro-Am, tournament organizers announced. Singer Niall Horan and actor Mark Wahlberg also plan to compete. Tournament organizers said late Wednesday in a news release that Woods confirmed he will play July 4 and 5 at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. Advertisement

Woods, 46, was 13-over par and finished in 47th place last weekend at the 2022 Masters, 23 strokes behind winner Scottie Scheffler. The major tournament marked Woods' first PGA Tour appearance since the 2020 Masters.

Woods, who missed 14 months due to the serious leg injuries he sustained in a 2021 single-car crash, hobbled throughout his four rounds at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. He told reporters he experienced pain in his leg and endurance in the limb "wasn't very good."

The 15-time major champion never plans to return as a full-time PGA Tour participant. He told reporters Sunday that he will definitely play in the British Open and left the door open to compete in other major tournaments.

The British Open, the final 2022 major, is scheduled for July 14 to 17 at St. Andrews Links in Fife, Scotland.

"It's my favorite golf course in the world, so I will be there for that one," Woods told Sky Sports. "But anything in-between that, I don't know. I will try, no doubt. Like this week, I will try and get ready for Southern Hills, and we'll see what this body is able to do."

Woods jumped from No. 973 to No. 745 in the Official World Golf Ranking after playing at Augusta. He earned $43,500 of the Masters' $15 million prize purse.

"Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time, and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament," tournament host JP McManus said in a statement.

"His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us."

Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are among the other top PGA Tour players in the field for the JP McManus Pro-Am. The fundraising event will support charities throughout the mid-west portion of Ireland.

Morikawa and Thomas also tee off Thursday at the RBC Heritage. That PGA Tour event runs through Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C.

