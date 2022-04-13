Trending
April 13, 2022 / 12:50 PM

College basketball: North Carolina star Armando Bacot to return for senior season

By Alex Butler
North Carolina's Armando Bacot will return to the school in 2022-23 and attempt to help the Tar Heels get back to the national title game. Photo by Maggie Hobson/UNC Athletics

April 13 (UPI) -- North Carolina center Armando Bacot, who helped the Tar Heels reach the men's basketball National Championship game, plans to return next season instead of entering the NBA Draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.

Bacot broke the news with a video posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound junior averaged a team-high 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds last season. He totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds in the Tar Heels' title game loss to Kansas on April 4 in New Orleans.

"The University of North Carolina has been great to me," Bacot said. "Getting the full Tar Heel experience with fans, big wins and celebrations is something I will never forget. The chance I received to wear the North Carolina jersey and play for that name on the front is special to me."

Bacot said he can't wait until the day he can return to campus as an alumni and play with future Tar Heel players, but he "isn't ready to do that just yet."

"This year's experience showed me I don't want to miss the chance to do it again next season," Bacot said. "On the court, we got so close this year. I know there are no guarantees, but I want the opportunity to play in those big games, to keep Carolina on the national stage and to have the chance to do what coach Hubert Davis has talked about since his first day on the job: to put another banner in the Smith Center.

"My Carolina story isn't finished just yet. Next season starts right now. My name is Armando Bacot and I'm a Tar Heel."

Bacot, who was projected as a second-round pick or to go unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, ranked third in the nation in rebounds per game this season, behind only Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Utah Valley's Fardaws Aimaq.

He averaged 15.3 points and 16.5 rebounds per game through the NCAA tournament, but was hampered by an ankle injury down the stretch.

Bacot's 511 rebounds last season set the school record. His 99 rebounds in the NCAA tournament ranked second all-time, behind the 102 grabbed in 1954 by LaSalle's Tom Gola.

His 31 double-doubles tied the NCAA record, set in 1985-86 by former Navy and NBA star David Robinson.

Bacot was selected on Tuesday as a member of the 2022 Academic All-ACC team. He was previously named the recipient of North Carolina's Athletic Director's Scholar-Athlete Award and made the fall Dean's List.

Latest Headlines

Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
NFL // 2 hours ago
Derek Carr, Raiders agree to $121.5M contract extension
April 13 (UPI) -- Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a multi-year contract extension Wednesday, the veteran quarterback confirmed on social media.
Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Tunisia mourns loss of teen Olympian Eya Guezguez in sailing accident
April 13 (UPI) -- The Tunisian Olympic Committee and fellow elite athletes continue to mourn the loss of 17-year-old sailor Eya Guezguez, who died after her boat capsized from strong winds during a training run.
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
MLB // 4 hours ago
Albert Pujols predicts, then hits his first Cardinals homer since 2011
April 13 (UPI) -- Veteran designated hitter Albert Pujols told manager Oliver Marmol he would hit a homer off the first pitch he saw in a game against the Kansas City Royals -- and did just that to spark a St. Louis Cardinals victory.
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
NBA // 6 hours ago
Edwards, Russell carry Timberwolves to play-in win over Clippers
April 13 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to help the Minnesota Timberwolves overcome a late 10-point deficit for a comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA's play-in tournament.
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
NBA // 6 hours ago
Nets beat Cavaliers in NBA play-in tournament, advance to playoffs
April 13 (UPI) -- Kyrie Irving totaled a team-high 34 points and Kevin Durant chipped in 25 points with 11 assists to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA play-in tournament, clinching a playoff spot.
Ex-Dodgers announcer Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award
MLB // 15 hours ago
Ex-Dodgers announcer Vin Scully wins Baseball Digest's Lifetime Achievement Award
April 12 (UPI) -- Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully won the second Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.
Tennis: Novak Djokovic suffers upset loss in 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Tennis: Novak Djokovic suffers upset loss in 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters
April 12 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic began his clay-court season with an upset loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday at the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament.
Champions League: Chelsea-Real Madrid, Bayern-Villarreal lead soccer tourney QFs
Soccer // 1 day ago
Champions League: Chelsea-Real Madrid, Bayern-Villarreal lead soccer tourney QFs
April 12 (UPI) -- Real Madrid battles Chelsea and Bayern Munich takes on Villarreal in the first two quarterfinal matches of the 2021-22 Champions League soccer tournament on Tuesday in Spain and Germany, respectively.
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
NFL // 1 day ago
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
MIAMI, April 12 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol has launched what could be a 90-day traffic homicide investigation into last weekend's roadway death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a police spokesperson told UPI Tuesday.
MLB: Lerner family explores sale of Washington Nationals
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB: Lerner family explores sale of Washington Nationals
April 12 (UPI) -- The Lerner family will consider selling the Washington Nationals, manager Dave Martinez confirmed to reporters.
