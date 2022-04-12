Tennis: Novak Djokovic suffers upset loss in 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic, shown June 7, 2019, hadn't played since being bounced in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. He has suffered back-to-back defeats. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic began his clay-court season with an upset loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday at the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament. Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serbian 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round of the tournament, handing Djokovic another setback as he attempts to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Advertisement

It marks back-to-back defeats for Djokovic, who hadn't played since being bounced in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February -- his only previous event this year after he was prohibited from competing at the Australian Open due to his vaccination status.

Djokovic struggled from the beginning as the 46th-ranked Davidovich Fokina broke him early to race ahead 4-1 before another break handed him the opening set.

The Spaniard kept up the pressure and led 3-0 in the second before Djokovic clawed his way back into the match. The Serbian, however, continued to struggle on his serve and was broken three times in the decider.

Djokovic said he was too exhausted to fight back in the third set.

"He was the better player," the 34-year-old Djokovic said. "I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. ... I collapsed. I just ran out of gas completely. If you can't stay in the rally, not feeling your legs on the clay, it's mission impossible."

Djokovic had defeated the 22-year-old Davidovich Fokina in straight sets twice last year -- in Rome and during the Tokyo Olympics.

Officials in France and Monaco lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last month, allowing people who aren't vaccinated into the country and back into sports stadiums and other venues.

That means Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the French Open, which remains his "big goal of the clay season."

"I knew that it's going to take some time for me to really feel my best on the clay," he said. "I have to accept defeat and keep working. And hopefully build my form for Roland Garros."

The French Open is scheduled to begin May 22 in Paris.

