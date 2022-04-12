Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 12, 2022 / 7:15 PM

Tennis: Novak Djokovic suffers upset loss in 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters

By Connor Grott
Tennis: Novak Djokovic suffers upset loss in 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters
Novak Djokovic, shown June 7, 2019, hadn't played since being bounced in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. He has suffered back-to-back defeats. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic began his clay-court season with an upset loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday at the Monte Carlo Masters tennis tournament.

Davidovich Fokina stunned the top-ranked Serbian 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in the second round of the tournament, handing Djokovic another setback as he attempts to move on from the controversy surrounding his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Advertisement

It marks back-to-back defeats for Djokovic, who hadn't played since being bounced in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February -- his only previous event this year after he was prohibited from competing at the Australian Open due to his vaccination status.

Djokovic struggled from the beginning as the 46th-ranked Davidovich Fokina broke him early to race ahead 4-1 before another break handed him the opening set.

RELATED Novak Djokovic says Monte-Carlo Masters is next tennis tourney

The Spaniard kept up the pressure and led 3-0 in the second before Djokovic clawed his way back into the match. The Serbian, however, continued to struggle on his serve and was broken three times in the decider.

Djokovic said he was too exhausted to fight back in the third set.

"He was the better player," the 34-year-old Djokovic said. "I was hanging on the ropes the entire match. ... I collapsed. I just ran out of gas completely. If you can't stay in the rally, not feeling your legs on the clay, it's mission impossible."

Advertisement
RELATED Novak Djokovic out of two U.S. tennis events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Djokovic had defeated the 22-year-old Davidovich Fokina in straight sets twice last year -- in Rome and during the Tokyo Olympics.

Officials in France and Monaco lifted most COVID-19 restrictions last month, allowing people who aren't vaccinated into the country and back into sports stadiums and other venues.

That means Djokovic will be allowed to compete at the French Open, which remains his "big goal of the clay season."

RELATED Novak Djokovic to lose top tennis ranking after Dubai loss, Grand Slam hiatus

"I knew that it's going to take some time for me to really feel my best on the clay," he said. "I have to accept defeat and keep working. And hopefully build my form for Roland Garros."

The French Open is scheduled to begin May 22 in Paris.

Moments from Novak Djokovic's tennis career

Novak Djokovic looks up and smiles after a long point while playing in the U.S. Open finals against Roger Federer in New York City on September 9, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Champions League: Chelsea-Real Madrid, Bayern-Villarreal lead soccer tourney QFs
Soccer // 5 hours ago
Champions League: Chelsea-Real Madrid, Bayern-Villarreal lead soccer tourney QFs
April 12 (UPI) -- Real Madrid battles Chelsea and Bayern Munich takes on Villarreal in the first two quarterfinal matches of the 2021-22 Champions League soccer tournament on Tuesday in Spain and Germany, respectively.
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
NFL // 7 hours ago
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
MIAMI, April 12 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol has launched what could be a 90-day traffic homicide investigation into last weekend's roadway death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a police spokesperson told UPI Tuesday.
MLB: Lerner family explores sale of Washington Nationals
MLB // 9 hours ago
MLB: Lerner family explores sale of Washington Nationals
April 12 (UPI) -- The Lerner family will consider selling the Washington Nationals, manager Dave Martinez confirmed to reporters.
Rays OF Brett Phillips pitches, makes 19 mph sliding catch vs. Athletics
MLB // 11 hours ago
Rays OF Brett Phillips pitches, makes 19 mph sliding catch vs. Athletics
April 12 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips was recently called in to pitch during a blowout loss, but provided plenty of entertainment when he ran 19 mph and made an acrobatic catch while nearly sliding into a dugout.
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
NHL // 12 hours ago
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
April 12 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin is suspended, without pay, for four games for his recent cross-check to the face of Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki, the NHL announced.
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
Sports News // 1 day ago
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
April 11 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Dream selected University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York.
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
NBA // 1 day ago
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
April 11 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are parting ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry, the team announced.
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
NBA // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers, who went 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel on Friday, general manager Rob Pelinka announced.
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit horse trainer, barred from Preakness Stakes
Sports News // 1 day ago
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit horse trainer, barred from Preakness Stakes
April 11 (UPI) -- Trainer Bob Baffert, who led Medina Spirit to a 2021 Kentucky Derby win that was stripped because of a banned drug, is ineligible for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Racing Commission said.
Police, soccer group continue probe into Cristiano Ronaldo for phone slap
Soccer // 1 day ago
Police, soccer group continue probe into Cristiano Ronaldo for phone slap
April 11 (UPI) -- Police are continuing an investigation into a weekend incident in which soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo slapped a cellphone out of a boy's hands, a Merseyside police spokesperson told UPI on Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Dwayne Haskins death: Florida Highway Patrol probe could take months
Rays OF Brett Phillips pitches, makes 19 mph sliding catch vs. Athletics
Rays OF Brett Phillips pitches, makes 19 mph sliding catch vs. Athletics
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
Pengins' Evgeni Malkin suspended 4 games for face cross-check vs. Preds
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
Sacramento Kings to part ways with interim head coach Alvin Gentry
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement