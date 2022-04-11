Trending
Sports News
April 11, 2022

2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick

By Connor Grott
2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Kentucky's Rhyne Howard with first pick
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles during a game against Lee on Nov. 4, 2021, in Lexington, Ky. Photo courtesy of Eddie Justice/UK Athletics

April 11 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Dream selected University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday night in New York.

The 6-foot-2 Howard averaged 20.5 points and 7.4 rebounds during the 2021-22 season for the Wildcats, who won the SEC Tournament before losing to Princeton in the first round of the women's NCAA tourney.

The Washington Mystics won the WNBA draft lottery in December, but the team traded the top pick to the Dream last week. Atlanta moved up from No. 3 to bring Howard -- who became the first Kentucky player to go first in the draft -- to the organization.

"I'm shaking right now," Howard said after she was selected. "It's a dream come true."

Howard was the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year as a sophomore and a junior. She joins a Dream franchise that went 8-24 last season and has missed the playoffs in four of the past five years.

The 21-year-old Howard is the second player that Atlanta has picked at No. 1. The franchise took Louisville's Angel McCoughtry -- who guided the Dream to three WNBA Finals appearances -- in 2009.

RELATED Breanna Stewart to return to WNBA's Storm in $228K supermax deal

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith, the Big 12 Player of the Year the past two seasons, was the No. 2 overall pick by the Indiana Fever, who have four first-round selections.

Smith averaged 22.1 points and 11.5 rebounds this past season for the Bears. She was part of Baylor's 2019 national championship team as a freshman.

The Mystics then grabbed Ole Miss center Shakira Austin with the third choice. She averaged 15.2 points and nine rebounds for the Rebels last year.

RELATED South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49

Draftees were able to attend this year's event for the first time since 2019. The draft was conducted remotely in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming WNBA season is scheduled to tip off May 6, with training camps opening later this week.

