Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 11, 2022 / 3:42 PM

Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit horse trainer, barred from Preakness Stakes

By Alex Butler
1/2
Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit horse trainer, barred from Preakness Stakes
Trainer Bob Baffert is now barred from participation in each of the 2022 Triple Crown horse racing events. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Trainer Bob Baffert, who led Medina Spirit to a 2021 Kentucky Derby win that was stripped because of a banned drug, is ineligible for the 2022 Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Racing Commission said Monday.

Baffert and his legal representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

The suspension announcement Monday came in a letter commission executive director J. Michael Hopkins sent to several animal rights groups that requested Baffert's ban from the Preakness on May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

In February, Baffert and Medina Spirit were stripped of their Derby victory, and second-place Mandaloun was declared the winner.

RELATED Taiba, Mo Donegal, Zandon join Kentucky Derby leaders

The late thoroughbred tested positive for 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone through a post-race sample. That amount of the drug is double the legal threshold allowed in Kentucky racing.

Medina Spirit died during a workout Dec. 6 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. A necropsy revealed no definitive cause for the 3-year-old's death, but cited a possible heart attack.

The Center for Humane Economy, Animal Wellness Action and the Animal Wellness Foundation wrote Friday to the Maryland Racing Commission to request the suspension based on Baffert's bans in other states.

Advertisement
RELATED Medina Spirit stripped of 2021 Kentucky Derby win; Mandaloun named winner

Hopkins responded to that request Monday and cited Maryland Division of Labor guidelines, which state that the commission relies on "reciprocity regulation."

"An individual whose license is suspended or revoked in another state or country is suspended or revoked in this state," Hopkins cited from the state's labor guidelines in the letter, which was obtained by UPI.

Hopkins also cited another guideline, which states that denials of a license by the racing commission of another state may be "considered grounds" for the denial of a license by Maryland's commission.

RELATED Medina Spirit, controversial Kentucky Derby winner, dies suddenly

"As such, Mr. Baffert will not be eligible to participate in the Preakness Stakes," Hopkins wrote.

Baffert has been barred from participating in the 2022 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, the other two legs of the Triple Crown, for drug violations in the 2021 Derby and at other races.

The Derby is scheduled for May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The Belmont will be held June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

The New York Racing Association announced in May that its decision to suspend Baffert from its events, including those at Belmont Park, took into account that "other horse trained by Mr. Baffert have failed drug tests in the recent past."

Advertisement

In June, Churchill Downs suspended Baffert from Kentucky Derby competitions for the next two years.

He also received suspensions from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, California Horse Racing Board and the New York State Gaming Commission.

Baffert previously sued Churchill Downs, the New York Racing Commission and track executives over his suspensions.

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
NBA // 11 minutes ago
Los Angeles Lakers fire coach Frank Vogel after 33-49 season
April 11 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers, who went 33-49 in 2021-22 and missed the playoffs, fired head coach Frank Vogel on Friday, general manager Rob Pelinka announced.
Police, soccer group continue probe into Cristiano Ronaldo for phone slap
Soccer // 1 hour ago
Police, soccer group continue probe into Cristiano Ronaldo for phone slap
April 11 (UPI) -- Police are continuing an investigation into a weekend incident in which soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo slapped a cellphone out of a boy's hands, a Merseyside police spokesperson told UPI on Monday afternoon.
Taiba, Mo Donegal, Zandon join Kentucky Derby leaders
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Taiba, Mo Donegal, Zandon join Kentucky Derby leaders
April 11 (UPI) -- The field is all but set for the Kentucky Derby, with Taiba upsetting the Santa Anita Derby, Mo Donegal taking the Wood Memorial in New York and Zandon triumphant on a snowy day at Keeneland.
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
MLB // 6 hours ago
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
April 11 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero put the baseball world on notice about his placement among MVP favorites with his first home run of 2022, smashing the solo shot a career-long 467 feet in a Toronto Blue Jays loss to the Texas Rangers.
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA // 7 hours ago
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
MIAMI, April 11 (UPI) -- The 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament field is finalized, the Top 12 postseason seeds are locked in and playoff matchups are in place after the conclusion of the regular season.
Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
April 11 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods expressed gratitude for his return to golf at the 2022 Masters, committed to the 2022 British Open and left the door open to compete in the PGA Championship after the first major of the PGA Tour season.
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
April 10 (UPI) -- The golf clubs that Tiger Woods used to win four consecutive major championships from 2000-01 sold at auction for a record-breaking price over the weekend.
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
April 10 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler cruised to a three-shot win at the 2022 Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., capturing his first major championship on the PGA Tour.
Masters golf: Scottie Scheffler leads at 9-under par, Tiger Woods struggles in Round 3
Sports News // 1 day ago
Masters golf: Scottie Scheffler leads at 9-under par, Tiger Woods struggles in Round 3
April 9 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods struggled with consistency Saturday during Round 3 of the 2022 PGA Masters tournament, finishing 6-over par in a performance that likely placed the 15-time winner too far down to remain in contention.
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
NFL // 2 days ago
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
April 9 (UPI) -- Dwayne Haskins, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning while in Florida to train with other members of the team.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
Tiger Woods 'thankful' for Masters support, commits to British Open
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
NBA Play-In Tournament, playoff schedule set after season finales
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smashes career-long homer vs. Rangers
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' golf clubs sell for more than $5M at auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement