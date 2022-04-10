Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes

1/6

Scottie Scheffler holds his trophy after winning the 2022 Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, cruised to a three-shot win at the 2022 Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., capturing his first major championship on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old Scheffler, who shot a 1-under 71 in the final round, finished at 10-under 278 for the tournament to claim the green jacket and the $2.7 million prize from the $15 million purse. Advertisement

Scheffler finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Rory McIlroy, who holed out from the bunker on the 18th hole for a record-tying final round of 64 that temporarily put some pressure on Scheffler.

"I never made it this far. It was just a dream of being here and competing," Scheffler said inside Butler Cabin, just moments before Hideki Matsuyama helped him into the green jacket. "I can't put into words what it means that I'll be able to come back here for a lifetime."

Just 56 days ago, Scheffler was searching for his first PGA Tour win. Now, the Dallas native has earned four wins across his past six tournaments.

With Sunday's victory, Scheffler became the fourth player over the last 50 years to win four PGA Tour events in a single season before the end of April, joining David Duval (1999), Tom Watson (1980) and Johnny Miller (1974).

Scheffler also joined Ian Woosnam (1991 Masters) as the only players to win a major in their debut at No. 1 in the rankings.

"I really can't put into words what it means to win this golf tournament," Scheffler said.

Shane Lowry (69) and Cameron Smith (73) each finished 5-under par and tied for third. Collin Morikawa was a shot back at 4-under 284 and ended in fifth.

Will Zalatoris and Corey Conners tied for sixth at 3-under par, while Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im -- the 18-hole leader -- finished in a tie for eighth at 1-under 287.

Tiger Woods, competing in his first 72-hole event since the 2020 Masters, unraveled over his last 36 holes and carded a pair of 78s. He started the tournament strong with a 1-under 71 before slipping in the second round with a 74, though he made the cut despite his long layoff.

