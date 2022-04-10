Advertisement
Sports News
April 10, 2022 / 7:16 PM / Updated at 8:17 PM

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes

By Connor Grott
1/6
Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters golf tourney by three strokes
Scottie Scheffler holds his trophy after winning the 2022 Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked player, cruised to a three-shot win at the 2022 Masters golf tournament Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., capturing his first major championship on the PGA Tour.

The 25-year-old Scheffler, who shot a 1-under 71 in the final round, finished at 10-under 278 for the tournament to claim the green jacket and the $2.7 million prize from the $15 million purse.

Advertisement

Scheffler finished three strokes ahead of runner-up Rory McIlroy, who holed out from the bunker on the 18th hole for a record-tying final round of 64 that temporarily put some pressure on Scheffler.

"I never made it this far. It was just a dream of being here and competing," Scheffler said inside Butler Cabin, just moments before Hideki Matsuyama helped him into the green jacket. "I can't put into words what it means that I'll be able to come back here for a lifetime."

RELATED Masters golf: Scottie Scheffler leads at 9-under par, Tiger Woods struggles in Round 3

Just 56 days ago, Scheffler was searching for his first PGA Tour win. Now, the Dallas native has earned four wins across his past six tournaments.

With Sunday's victory, Scheffler became the fourth player over the last 50 years to win four PGA Tour events in a single season before the end of April, joining David Duval (1999), Tom Watson (1980) and Johnny Miller (1974).

Advertisement

Scheffler also joined Ian Woosnam (1991 Masters) as the only players to win a major in their debut at No. 1 in the rankings.

RELATED Masters: Scottie Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in 2nd round; Tiger Woods makes cut

"I really can't put into words what it means to win this golf tournament," Scheffler said.

Shane Lowry (69) and Cameron Smith (73) each finished 5-under par and tied for third. Collin Morikawa was a shot back at 4-under 284 and ended in fifth.

Will Zalatoris and Corey Conners tied for sixth at 3-under par, while Justin Thomas and Sungjae Im -- the 18-hole leader -- finished in a tie for eighth at 1-under 287.

RELATED Masters: Sungjae Im holds 1-shot lead after first round; Tiger Woods in the hunt

Tiger Woods, competing in his first 72-hole event since the 2020 Masters, unraveled over his last 36 holes and carded a pair of 78s. He started the tournament strong with a 1-under 71 before slipping in the second round with a 74, though he made the cut despite his long layoff.

Moments from the 2022 Masters Tournament

Corey Conners of Canada talks with his caddie on the 7th hole on the second day of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2022. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Masters golf: Scottie Scheffler leads at 9-under par, Tiger Woods struggles in Round 3
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Masters golf: Scottie Scheffler leads at 9-under par, Tiger Woods struggles in Round 3
April 9 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods struggled with consistency Saturday during Round 3 of the 2022 PGA Masters tournament, finishing 6-over par in a performance that likely placed the 15-time winner too far down to remain in contention.
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
NFL // 1 day ago
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
April 9 (UPI) -- Dwayne Haskins, the 24-year-old quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday morning while in Florida to train with other members of the team.
Masters: Scottie Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in 2nd round; Tiger Woods makes cut
Sports News // 1 day ago
Masters: Scottie Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in 2nd round; Tiger Woods makes cut
April 8 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, making his debut as the new top-ranked player in the world, was bogey-free over his final 15 holes for a 5-under 67 in Friday's second round of the 2022 Masters golf tournament.
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
NBA // 2 days ago
LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final two games due to ankle injury
April 8 (UPI) -- All-Star forward LeBron James won't play in the Los Angeles Lakers' final two games of the regular season because of his left ankle sprain, the team announced.
Josh Donaldson lifts Yankees to win over rival Red Sox in season opener
MLB // 2 days ago
Josh Donaldson lifts Yankees to win over rival Red Sox in season opener
April 8 (UPI) -- Former American League MVP Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning Friday at Yankee Stadium, lifting New York to a 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox in its 2022 season opener.
Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season
MLB // 2 days ago
Aaron Judge rejects $213.5M extension from Yanks, won't sign pact before season
April 8 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge failed to agree to a contract extension before the team's first game of the 2022 season, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday.
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
NFL // 2 days ago
Coach Dan Campbell says Lions 'don't need' elite QB for 'sustained success'
April 8 (UPI) -- Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think the team needs to have an elite quarterback for "sustained success" in the NFL, he told reporters.
Weekend races should just about finalize Kentucky Derby field
Sports News // 2 days ago
Weekend races should just about finalize Kentucky Derby field
April 8 (UPI) -- The final "big three" Kentucky Derby prep races go to the post Saturday in New York, Kentucky and California and likely will just about finalize the 20-horse field for the May 7 Run for the Roses; all the rest of the wee
Serena Williams plans tennis return, aims for Wimbledon 2022
Sports News // 2 days ago
Serena Williams plans tennis return, aims for Wimbledon 2022
April 8 (UPI) -- Serena Williams plans to return to the court, end her tennis hiatus and participate in Wimbledon 2022, she announced on social media.
Adam Wainwright, Tyler O'Neill lead Cardinals to dominant win over Pirates
MLB // 2 days ago
Adam Wainwright, Tyler O'Neill lead Cardinals to dominant win over Pirates
April 8 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright authored six shutout innings and outfielder Tyler O'Neill drove in five runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day in St. Louis.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at 24
Masters golf: Scottie Scheffler leads at 9-under par, Tiger Woods struggles in Round 3
Masters golf: Scottie Scheffler leads at 9-under par, Tiger Woods struggles in Round 3
Golf legends Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off delayed 2022 Masters
Golf legends Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off delayed 2022 Masters
Masters: Scottie Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in 2nd round; Tiger Woods makes cut
Masters: Scottie Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in 2nd round; Tiger Woods makes cut
Weekend races should just about finalize Kentucky Derby field
Weekend races should just about finalize Kentucky Derby field
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement