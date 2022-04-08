Trending
April 8, 2022 / 9:42 PM

Masters: Scottie Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in 2nd round; Tiger Woods makes cut

By Connor Grott
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 12th hole in the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Scottie Scheffler, making his debut as the new top-ranked player in the world, was bogey-free over his final 15 holes for a 5-under 67 in Friday's second round of the 2022 Masters, tying the tournament record by building a five-shot lead entering the weekend.

Only four other golfers in Masters history have led by five shots after the first 36 holes, most recently Jordan Spieth in 2015. All of those players went on to win at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

"I put myself in position, where I'm in position to win this golf tournament," Scheffler said. "I couldn't ask for anything more after 36 holes. My game feels like it's in a good spot. I've just got to keep doing what I'm doing and not overthink things."

The 25-year-old Scheffler, who has won three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour, was at 8-under 136 after the second day.

RELATED Masters: Sungjae Im holds 1-shot lead after first round; Tiger Woods in the hunt

He was five shots ahead of defending champion Hideki Matsuyama (69), former champion Charl Schwartzel (69), former British Open champion Shane Lowry (68) and first-round leader Sungjae Im (74).

Former Masters winner Dustin Johnson (73) led the four-man group that was tied for sixth at 2-under 142. Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa (70) and former PGA champion Justin Thomas -- whose 67 matched Scheffler for low round of the day -- were among six players a shot back at 1-under par.

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, managed to make the cut, though he was nine shots back of the lead going into the weekend.

RELATED Golf legends Nicklaus, Player, Watson tee off delayed 2022 Masters

Despite four bogeys after his first five holes Friday, Woods carded four birdies and just two bogeys over his final 13 holes for a second-round 74.

"Hey, I made the cut. I got a chance going into the weekend," said Woods, who is competing in his first 72-hole event since the 2020 Masters. "I think it's going to be the golf course that Augusta National wants. It's going to be quicker, drier, faster. It's going to be a great test."

Woods' hiatus was caused by the serious leg injuries he sustained in a 2021 single-car crash. When asked how his body was holding up after the two long hikes at Augusta National, he flashed a grin and answered candidly.

RELATED Tiger Woods at the Masters, MLB openers, NBA finales top weekend sports schedule

"I don't feel as good as I would like to feel," Woods said. "That's OK. As I said, I've got a chance going into the weekend. Hopefully, I'll have one of those light bulb moments and turn it on in the weekend and get it done."

Jordan Spieth (76), Brooks Koepka (75), Xander Schauffele (77), Justin Rose (76) and Bryson DeChambeau (80) were among those who failed to make the cut at 5-over par.

Moments from the 2022 Masters Tournament

Corey Conners of Canada talks with his caddie on the 7th hole on the second day of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2022. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

