Tiger Woods at the Masters, MLB openers, NBA finales top weekend sports schedule

Tiger Woods walks through the gallery during a practice round at the Masters on Wednesday at at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, April 8 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' golf return at the 2022 Masters, MLB season openers and the last games of the NBA regular season lead the weekend sports schedule. Two UFC title fights Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., a boxing title bout between Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata on Saturday in Japan, and NASCAR and Formula 1 races also pack the slate. Advertisement

The NHL and domestic soccer leagues also continue their regular-season schedules, with dozens of games airing from Friday through Sunday.

The 2022 Masters teed off Thursday morning and runs through Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Woods is not among the players expected to win the event, but will undoubtedly draw the most eyes to the four-day broadcast.

Masters

Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are the favorites to claim the Green Jacket this year at Augusta National Golf Club. The 91-player field for the 2022 Masters features 48 of the Top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The four-round major tournament will air on ESPN and CBS and stream on ESPN+, Masters.com and Paramount+.

The second round will air from 3 to 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN and stream from 8:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com. The third round airs from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS and streams from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the same platforms.

The final round will air from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday on CBS and be available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on streaming platforms.

No. 6 Cameron Smith, No. 7 Dustin Johnson, No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 18 Jordan Spieth, No. 17 Brooks Koepka, No. 9 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Viktor Hovland, No. 3 Collin Morikawa and No. 5 Patrick Cantlay join Rahm (No. 2) and Thomas (No. 7) as Top-10 favorites to claim the Green Jacket.

The first-place prize is expected to be more than $2 million. The players with the Top 50 scores and ties through Friday night will advance to Saturday's third round, while the others will miss the cut and be eliminated from the tournament.

MLB openers

The 2022 MLB season launched Thursday, but the majority of the league's 30 teams start their campaigns Friday. One of sports' most-storied rivalries leads off Friday's schedule, when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is expected to battle fellow right-handed pitcher Nath Eovaldi in that American League East division matchup. The game will air on local networks and on MLB Network for out-of-market viewers.

Another dozen games are on Friday's schedule, with a total of 16 teams starting their 2022 campaigns. The Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m. on ESPN+. The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. Friday on Apple TV+. The Houston Astros also face the Los Angeles Angeles at 9:38 p.m. Friday on Apple TV+.

All other games are available for MLB.TV subscribers.

On Saturday, the Yankees host the Red Sox at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1. The Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Colorado Rockies at 8:10 p.m. on ESPN+.

The World Series champion Braves finish their series against the Reds with a game at 1:35 p.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN+. The Yankees and Red Sox series finale is at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.

NBA finales

The NBA regular season ends Sunday and several teams will attempt to improve their standing for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff picture.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on NBATV. The Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns at 9:30 p.m. Friday on the same network.

The Memphis Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBATV. The Golden State Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. on the same network.

The Brooklyn Nets battle the Indiana Pacers in their final regular-season game at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN. The Grizzlies later host the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on TNT. The Warriors face the Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on the same network.

The NBA's play-in tournament runs from April 12 to 15. The playoffs start a day later.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

Masters Tournament: Second round featured holes from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Featured groups from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Round 2 telecast from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+; TV from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

MLB

Red Sox at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

White Sox at Tigers at 1:01 p.m. on ESPN+

Brewers at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Athletics at Phillies at 3:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Orioles at Rays at 3:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Dodgers at Rockies at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Mariners at Twins at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Marlins at Giants at 4:35 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Mets at Nationals at 7:05 p.m. on Apple TV+

Rangers at Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Reds at Braves at 7:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Astros at Angels at 9:38 p.m. on Apple TV+

Padres at Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Soccer

Premier League: Wolves at Newcastle at 2 p.m. on USA

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Stuttgart at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

La Liga: Granada at Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

NHL

Bruins at Lightning at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Sabres at Panthers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Islanders at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Wild at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Avalanche at Jets at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Bucks at Pistons at 7 p.m. on NBATV

Suns at Jazz at 9:30 p.m. on NBATV

NASCAR

Xfinity Series: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Boxing

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata at 5 a.m. on DAZN

Soccer

Premier League: Manchester United at Everton at 7 a.m. on USA

La Liga: Real Betis at Cadiz at 8 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City at 8 a.m. on USA

Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton at 9:30 a.m. on USA

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Leeds United at Watford at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Mallorca at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Verona at Inter Milan at noon on beIN Sports

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

MLS: Chicago at Orlando at 1 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

Serie A: Juventus at Cagliari at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Ligue 1: PSG at Clermont Foot at 3 p.m. beIN Sports

La Liga: Getafe at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New England at Miami at 3 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: Montreal at New York Red Bulls at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at Philadelphia at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at Los Angeles Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. on Fox

MLS: Toronto at Real Salt Lake at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Vancouver at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB

Orioles at Rays at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

White Sox at Tigers at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Mariners at Twins at 2:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Pirates at Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Brewers at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Rangers at Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Red Sox at Yankees at 4 p.m. on FS1

Marlins at Giants at 4:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Athletics at Phillies at 4:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Guardians at Royals at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Mets at Nationals at 7:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Reds at Braves at 7:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Dodgers at Rockies at 8:10 p.m. on ESPN+

Padres at Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Astros at Angels at 9:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

NHL

Devils at Stars at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Capitals at Penguins at 3 p.m. on ABC

Panthers at Predators at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Canadiens at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Blue Jackets at Red Wings at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Senators at Rangers at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Flames at Kraken at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Islanders at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Avalanche at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Sharks at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Coyotes at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

Masters Tournament: Third round featured holes from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Round 3 telecast from 3 to 7 p.m. on Paramount+; TV from 3 to 7 p.m. on CBS

NASCAR

Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

NBA

Pelicans at Grizzlies at 6 p.m. on NBATV

Warriors at Spurs at 8:30 p.m. on NBATV

UFC 273 on ESPN+

Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen at 10 p.m.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres after first fight

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev after second fight

Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan after third fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie after fourth fight

Sunday

Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix at 12:55 a.m. on ESPN

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City at 11 a.m. on USA

MLS: Atlanta at Charlotte at 1:30 p.m. ESPN, ABC

La Liga: Barcelona at Levante at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Minnesota at Austin at 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Golf

Masters Tournament: Final round featured holes from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Round 4 telecast from 3 to 7 p.m. on Paramount+; Green Jacket ceremony at 7 p.m. on Masters.com; TV from 2 to 7 p.m. on CBS

MLB

Athletics at Phillies at 1:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Orioles at Rays at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

White Sox at Tigers at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Reds at Braves at 1:35 p.m. on ESPN+

Mets at Nationals at 1:35 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Rangers at Blue Jays at 1:37 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Guardians at Royals at 2:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Mariners at Twins at 2:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Pirates at Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Brewers at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Dodgers at Rockies at 3:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Marlins at Giants at 4:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Astros at Angels at 4:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Padres at Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network

Red Sox at Yankees at 7 p.m. on ESPN

NHL

Bruins at Capitals at 1:30 p.m. on TNT

Predators at Penguins at 4 p.m. on TNT

Sabres at Lightning at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Kings at Wild at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

Ducks at Hurricanes at 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Stars at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Jets at Senators at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

NBA

Pacers at Nets at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Celtics at Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on TNT

Warriors at Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on TNT

Tiger Woods walks up the fairway on the 8th hole on the first day of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on April 7, 2022. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo