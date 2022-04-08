Tiger Woods at the Masters, MLB openers, NBA finales top weekend sports schedule

1/5
Tiger Woods walks through the gallery during a practice round at the Masters on Wednesday at at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, April 8 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods' golf return at the 2022 Masters, MLB season openers and the last games of the NBA regular season lead the weekend sports schedule.
Two UFC title fights Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., a boxing title bout between Gennadiy Golovkin and Ryota Murata on Saturday in Japan, and NASCAR and Formula 1 races also pack the slate.
The NHL and domestic soccer leagues also continue their regular-season schedules, with dozens of games airing from Friday through Sunday.
The 2022 Masters teed off Thursday morning and runs through Sunday in Augusta, Ga. Woods is not among the players expected to win the event, but will undoubtedly draw the most eyes to the four-day broadcast.
Masters
Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are the favorites to claim the Green Jacket this year at Augusta National Golf Club. The 91-player field for the 2022 Masters features 48 of the Top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The four-round major tournament will air on ESPN and CBS and stream on ESPN+, Masters.com and Paramount+.
The second round will air from 3 to 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN and stream from 8:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com. The third round airs from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday on CBS and streams from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the same platforms.
The final round will air from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday on CBS and be available from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on streaming platforms.
No. 6 Cameron Smith, No. 7 Dustin Johnson, No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 18 Jordan Spieth, No. 17 Brooks Koepka, No. 9 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Viktor Hovland, No. 3 Collin Morikawa and No. 5 Patrick Cantlay join Rahm (No. 2) and Thomas (No. 7) as Top-10 favorites to claim the Green Jacket.
The first-place prize is expected to be more than $2 million. The players with the Top 50 scores and ties through Friday night will advance to Saturday's third round, while the others will miss the cut and be eliminated from the tournament.
MLB openers
The 2022 MLB season launched Thursday, but the majority of the league's 30 teams start their campaigns Friday. One of sports' most-storied rivalries leads off Friday's schedule, when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is expected to battle fellow right-handed pitcher Nath Eovaldi in that American League East division matchup. The game will air on local networks and on MLB Network for out-of-market viewers.
Another dozen games are on Friday's schedule, with a total of 16 teams starting their 2022 campaigns. The Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m. on ESPN+. The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m. Friday on Apple TV+. The Houston Astros also face the Los Angeles Angeles at 9:38 p.m. Friday on Apple TV+.
All other games are available for MLB.TV subscribers.
On Saturday, the Yankees host the Red Sox at 4:05 p.m. EDT on FS1. The Los Angeles Dodgers battle the Colorado Rockies at 8:10 p.m. on ESPN+.
The World Series champion Braves finish their series against the Reds with a game at 1:35 p.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN+. The Yankees and Red Sox series finale is at 7 p.m. Sunday on ESPN.
NBA finales
The NBA regular season ends Sunday and several teams will attempt to improve their standing for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference playoff picture.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. EDT Friday on NBATV. The Utah Jazz host the Phoenix Suns at 9:30 p.m. Friday on the same network.
The Memphis Grizzlies host the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBATV. The Golden State Warriors face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. on the same network.
The Brooklyn Nets battle the Indiana Pacers in their final regular-season game at 3:30 p.m. EDT Sunday on ESPN. The Grizzlies later host the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. on TNT. The Warriors face the Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on the same network.
The NBA's play-in tournament runs from April 12 to 15. The playoffs start a day later.
Weekend schedule (all times EDT)
Friday
Golf
Masters Tournament: Second round featured holes from 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Featured groups from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Round 2 telecast from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+; TV from 3 to 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
MLB
Red Sox at Yankees at 1:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
White Sox at Tigers at 1:01 p.m. on ESPN+
Brewers at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Athletics at Phillies at 3:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Orioles at Rays at 3:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Dodgers at Rockies at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Mariners at Twins at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Marlins at Giants at 4:35 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Mets at Nationals at 7:05 p.m. on Apple TV+
Rangers at Blue Jays at 7:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Reds at Braves at 7:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Astros at Angels at 9:38 p.m. on Apple TV+
Padres at Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Soccer
Premier League: Wolves at Newcastle at 2 p.m. on USA
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Stuttgart at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
La Liga: Granada at Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
NHL
Bruins at Lightning at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Sabres at Panthers at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Islanders at Hurricanes at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Wild at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Avalanche at Jets at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Bucks at Pistons at 7 p.m. on NBATV
Suns at Jazz at 9:30 p.m. on NBATV
NASCAR
Xfinity Series: Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com at 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Saturday
Boxing
Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata at 5 a.m. on DAZN
Soccer
Premier League: Manchester United at Everton at 7 a.m. on USA
La Liga: Real Betis at Cadiz at 8 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Burnley at Norwich City at 8 a.m. on USA
Premier League: Chelsea at Southampton at 9:30 a.m. on USA
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Bayern Munich at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium
Premier League: Leeds United at Watford at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium
La Liga: Atletico Madrid at Mallorca at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Serie A: Verona at Inter Milan at noon on beIN Sports
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa at 12:30 p.m. on NBC
MLS: Chicago at Orlando at 1 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter
Serie A: Juventus at Cagliari at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
Ligue 1: PSG at Clermont Foot at 3 p.m. beIN Sports
La Liga: Getafe at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: New England at Miami at 3 p.m. on ESPN
MLS: Montreal at New York Red Bulls at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Columbus at Philadelphia at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: LAFC at Los Angeles Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. on Fox
MLS: Toronto at Real Salt Lake at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Colorado at Dallas at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: San Jose at Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Nashville at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Portland at Vancouver at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
MLB
Orioles at Rays at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
White Sox at Tigers at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Mariners at Twins at 2:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Pirates at Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Brewers at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Rangers at Blue Jays at 3:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Red Sox at Yankees at 4 p.m. on FS1
Marlins at Giants at 4:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Athletics at Phillies at 4:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Guardians at Royals at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Mets at Nationals at 7:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Reds at Braves at 7:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Dodgers at Rockies at 8:10 p.m. on ESPN+
Padres at Diamondbacks at 8:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Astros at Angels at 9:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
NHL
Devils at Stars at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Capitals at Penguins at 3 p.m. on ABC
Panthers at Predators at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Canadiens at Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Blue Jackets at Red Wings at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Senators at Rangers at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Flames at Kraken at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Islanders at Blues at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
Avalanche at Oilers at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Sharks at Canucks at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Coyotes at Golden Knights at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Golf
Masters Tournament: Third round featured holes from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Round 3 telecast from 3 to 7 p.m. on Paramount+; TV from 3 to 7 p.m. on CBS
NASCAR
Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at 7:30 p.m. on FS1
NBA
Pelicans at Grizzlies at 6 p.m. on NBATV
Warriors at Spurs at 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
UFC 273 on ESPN+
Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen at 10 p.m.
Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres after first fight
Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev after second fight
Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan after third fight
Alexander Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie after fourth fight
Sunday
Formula 1
Australian Grand Prix at 12:55 a.m. on ESPN
Soccer
Premier League: Liverpool at Manchester City at 11 a.m. on USA
MLS: Atlanta at Charlotte at 1:30 p.m. ESPN, ABC
La Liga: Barcelona at Levante at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Minnesota at Austin at 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Golf
Masters Tournament: Final round featured holes from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Featured groups from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Masters.com; Round 4 telecast from 3 to 7 p.m. on Paramount+; Green Jacket ceremony at 7 p.m. on Masters.com; TV from 2 to 7 p.m. on CBS
MLB
Athletics at Phillies at 1:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Orioles at Rays at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
White Sox at Tigers at 1:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Reds at Braves at 1:35 p.m. on ESPN+
Mets at Nationals at 1:35 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Rangers at Blue Jays at 1:37 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Guardians at Royals at 2:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Mariners at Twins at 2:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Pirates at Cardinals at 2:15 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Brewers at Cubs at 2:20 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Dodgers at Rockies at 3:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Marlins at Giants at 4:05 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Astros at Angels at 4:07 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Padres at Diamondbacks at 4:10 p.m. on MLB.TV/MLB Network
Red Sox at Yankees at 7 p.m. on ESPN
NHL
Bruins at Capitals at 1:30 p.m. on TNT
Predators at Penguins at 4 p.m. on TNT
Sabres at Lightning at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Kings at Wild at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Ducks at Hurricanes at 6 p.m. on ESPN+
Stars at Blackhawks at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Jets at Senators at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
NBA
Pacers at Nets at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Celtics at Grizzlies at 7 p.m. on TNT
Warriors at Pelicans at 9:30 p.m. on TNT
