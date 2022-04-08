Trending
April 8, 2022 / 9:11 AM

Serena Williams plans tennis return, aims for Wimbledon 2022

By Alex Butler
Serena Williams plans tennis return, aims for Wimbledon 2022
Serena Williams, who last played at Wimbledon 2021, said she plans to return at the grass-court tournament this year in London. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Serena Williams plans to return to the court, end her tennis hiatus and participate in Wimbledon 2022, she announced on social media.

Williams announced those plans in videos posted on her Instagram story Thursday, while backstage at Bitcoin 2022, a conference held in Miami. The 23-time Grand Slam singles titleholder last played June 29 at Wimbledon 2021, but withdrew due to an hamstring injury.

She went on to miss the postponed 2020 Summer Games, the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2022 Australian Open due to the injury.

On Thursday, Williams posted videos alongside NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while backstage at the conference.

RELATED Tennis: Iga Swiatek takes over as world No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots

"We've been talking about my comeback," Williams said in a video with Rodgers. "He has been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can't wait."

Rodgers then asked Williams if she was skipping the U.S. Open, but Williams corrected the NFL star and told him that tournament occurs later in the year.

"Wimbledon is before the U.S. Open! I gotta play Wimbledon first," Williams said. "Exciting!"

RELATED Naomi Osaka overcomes panic, seeks first tennis title since mental health pause

Williams, 40, announced in November that she planned to play in the Australian Open, but withdrew the next month due to advice from her medical team.

She said last month that she hoped to play in the French Open, but now does not appear on track to participate in the clay-court Grand Slam, which runs from May 22 through June 5 in Paris.

Williams' longtime coach Patrick Mouratoglou also announced Thursday that he will start working as Simona Halep's full-time coach. Mouratoglou said Halep, the No. 20 player in the WTA rankings, attended his tennis academy before this year's BNP Paribas Open.

RELATED Serena Williams calls hamstring 'better,' plans to play in Australian Open

"At the end of the week, she asked me if I was available to coach her," Mouratoglou tweeted Thursday in reference to his work with the Romanian. "I have the highest respect for her, but it was out of the question at the time.

"A few weeks later, I had a conversation with Serena, and the door opened for me, at least short term, to work with someone else."

Mouratoglou said he will keep fans "updated" on what's next. He still describes himself as Williams' coach in his Twitter bio.

Williams won 10 major singles titles while coached by Mouratoglou. She is one behind Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams is the No. 246 player in the world. She was the No. 8 player in the WTA rankings at the time of her departure from Wimbledon 2021.

Wimbledon 2022 is scheduled for June 27 through July 10 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Williams is a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion.

Moments from Serena Williams' career

Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo

