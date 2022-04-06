Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 6, 2022 / 10:34 PM

Augusta chairman: Phil Mickelson was invited to Masters but withdrew

By Connor Grott
Augusta chairman: Phil Mickelson was invited to Masters but withdrew
Phil Mickelson, shown June 17, 2021, hasn't played in a PGA Tour event in more than two months. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said three-time Masters winner Phil Mickelson pulled out of this year's tournament despite being eligible to compete if he wanted to.

Mickelson informed Ridley -- via text message -- in late February or early March that he wouldn't take part in this week's Masters.

Advertisement

"I would like to say we did not disinvite Phil," Ridley said during a news conference Wednesday. "Phil is a three-time Masters champion and is invited in that category and many other categories; he's the defending PGA champion.

"Phil reached out to me ... and let me know that he did not intend to play. That was by way of a text, and I thanked him for his courtesy in letting me know. I told him that we certainly appreciated that and, you know, told him that I was certainly willing to discuss that further with him if he'd like. He thanked me, and we had a very cordial exchange."

RELATED Phil Mickelson out of Masters golf tournament for first time in 28 years

The 51-year-old Mickelson, who last year became the oldest major champion with his stunning victory at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C., hasn't played in a PGA Tour event in more than two months. He last competed at the Farmers Insurance Open in late January, but he missed the cut.

Advertisement

Mickelson, who won the green jacket in 2004, 2006 and 2010, has been embroiled in controversy since mid-February, when author Alan Shipnuck released an excerpt from his upcoming unauthorized biography of Mickelson.

In the excerpt, Mickelson criticized the PGA Tour and said he was involved in designing the working agreement for a breakaway golf league being financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

RELATED Phil Mickelson sorry for 'reckless' comments, to take break from golf

The six-time major champion described the Saudis as "scary [expletives]," but he said he was looking past their controversial history of human rights violations to gain leverage with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Mickelson's comments garnered widespread criticism, including from fellow PGA Tour players. The backlash caused him to apologize days later.

"It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words," Mickelson wrote in his apology. "I'm beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this."

RELATED Tiger Woods expects to play, thinks he can win 2022 Masters

In response to Mickelson's comments, Callaway suspended its sponsorship with the star golfer. KPMG, Amstel Light and Workday each ended their partnerships with him.

Mickelson previously said he was taking time away from golf "to prioritize the ones he loves most and to work on being the man he wants to be."

Advertisement

Mickelson hasn't missed the Masters since 1994. It would have been his 30th Masters start.

"He made a personal decision, and I don't know anything beyond that," Ridley said Wednesday. "I know that Phil has been a real fixture here at the Masters for many, many years. He's been a big part of our history. I certainly and we certainly wish him the best sort of working through the issues he's dealing with right now."

Scenes from PGA Championship; Phil Mickelson becomes oldest winner

Phil Mickelson poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the 103rd PGA Championship at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C., on Sunday. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
NBA // 2 hours ago
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
April 6 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season Wednesday, the team announced.
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
MLB // 11 hours ago
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
April 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Guardians and All-Star Jose Ramirez agreed to a five-year, $124 million extension Wednesday, keeping the veteran third baseman under contract through the 2028 season.
NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
NFL // 12 hours ago
NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
April 6 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens will join the Fan Controlled Football league, the league announced Wednesday.
Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to 4-year, $104M extension
NFL // 13 hours ago
Stefon Diggs, Bills agree to 4-year, $104M extension
April 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year, $104 million contract extension.
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
MLB // 13 hours ago
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
April 6 (UPI) -- Thursday's New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game, set to be the first matchup of the 2022 MLB season, was moved to Friday due to the expectation for storms in New York City, the Yankees announced Wednesday.
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
NFL // 15 hours ago
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
April 6 (UPI) -- Doug Sutherland, a member of the Minnesota Vikings' famed "Purple People Eaters" defense, has died, the team announced. He was 73.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to step down from role later this year
Sports News // 1 day ago
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby to step down from role later this year
April 5 (UPI) -- Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who has led the conference since 2012, will "step away from the Commissioner's chair" later this year, the league announced.
College basketball: Kentucky Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe wins 2022 Wooden Award
Sports News // 1 day ago
College basketball: Kentucky Wildcats' Oscar Tshiebwe wins 2022 Wooden Award
April 5 (UPI) -- Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe captured the 2022 John R. Wooden Award on Tuesday, it was announced.
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers' LeBron James to miss possible elimination game due to ankle injury
April 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for Tuesday night's possible elimination game against the Phoenix Suns.
Tiger Woods expects to play, thinks he can win 2022 Masters
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tiger Woods expects to play, thinks he can win 2022 Masters
April 5 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods feels like he is "going to play" in the 2022 Masters Tournament and thinks he can win the major title, he told reporters Tuesday at a news conference.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball ruled out for rest of season
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Longtime Vikings DT Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
Yankees-Red Sox MLB opener, Mariners-Twins rescheduled due to weather
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
Jose Ramirez, Guardians agree to 5-year, $124 million extension
NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
NFL legend Terrell Owens to join Fan Controlled Football league
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement