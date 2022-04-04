Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

1/5

Tiger Woods name is listed on a Masters leaderboard, along with other players competing in the 2022 Masters, on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted. Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday. Advertisement

"I will be heading up to Augusta to continue my preparation and practice," Woods tweeted. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."

Woods' last PGA Tour tournament was the 2020 Masters. He then took a hiatus from golf to recover from leg injuries he sustained in a single-car accident on Feb. 23, 2021, near Los Angeles.

The Masters Twitter account posted photos Sunday, which showed Woods practicing and walking the course. The account also tweeted a highlight video, with the caption: "Welcome back to Augusta National, Tiger."

PGATour.com reported that Woods arrived at 3:20 p.m. Sunday at the driving range. He did a 20-minute warm-up with various clubs. He ended that session with three fairway wood shots and seven hits with his driver. He then went on to the 10th tee.

"He looked good to me," fellow golfer Billy Horschel told PGATour.com. "He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident, ... the way the swing looked and the speed."

Woods, 46, tied for 38th at the 2020 Masters. He claimed his latest major title at the 2019 Masters. He participated in the 2021 PNC Championship, a pro-am tournament, with 12-year-old son Charlie in December in Orlando, Fla.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022 RELATED Tiger Woods wins $8M PGA Tour bonus for golf popularity

Woods said in November that he doesn't expect to return as a full-time player on the PGA Tour, due to his leg injuries and lingering back issues. He also said there is "no reason" he can't "ramp up" for a few events each year.

Golfers will tee off at 8:45 a.m. EDT Thursday for the first round of the Masters. The four-round tournament airs on Masters.com, ESPN and CBS.

