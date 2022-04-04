Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 4, 2022 / 8:54 AM

Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tiger Woods, a 'game-time decision' for 2022 Masters, travels to Augusta
Tiger Woods name is listed on a Masters leaderboard, along with other players competing in the 2022 Masters, on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods traveled to Augusta, Ga., and will be a "game-time decision" to participate in the 2022 Masters Tournament, the 15-time major champion tweeted.

Woods, who also practiced last week at Augusta National Golf Club, posted the status update Sunday on the social media platform. The 2022 Masters runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Advertisement

"I will be heading up to Augusta to continue my preparation and practice," Woods tweeted. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete."

Woods' last PGA Tour tournament was the 2020 Masters. He then took a hiatus from golf to recover from leg injuries he sustained in a single-car accident on Feb. 23, 2021, near Los Angeles.

The Masters Twitter account posted photos Sunday, which showed Woods practicing and walking the course. The account also tweeted a highlight video, with the caption: "Welcome back to Augusta National, Tiger."

PGATour.com reported that Woods arrived at 3:20 p.m. Sunday at the driving range. He did a 20-minute warm-up with various clubs. He ended that session with three fairway wood shots and seven hits with his driver. He then went on to the 10th tee.

Advertisement
RELATED Tiger Woods gives emotional World Golf Hall of Fame induction speech

"He looked good to me," fellow golfer Billy Horschel told PGATour.com. "He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident, ... the way the swing looked and the speed."

Woods, 46, tied for 38th at the 2020 Masters. He claimed his latest major title at the 2019 Masters. He participated in the 2021 PNC Championship, a pro-am tournament, with 12-year-old son Charlie in December in Orlando, Fla.

RELATED Tiger Woods wins $8M PGA Tour bonus for golf popularity

Woods said in November that he doesn't expect to return as a full-time player on the PGA Tour, due to his leg injuries and lingering back issues. He also said there is "no reason" he can't "ramp up" for a few events each year.

Golfers will tee off at 8:45 a.m. EDT Thursday for the first round of the Masters. The four-round tournament airs on Masters.com, ESPN and CBS.

Advertisement

Moments from Tiger Wood's career

Tiger Woods swings during the second round of the U.S. Open in Bethesda, Md., on June 13, 1997. The following April, Woods became the youngest Masters Tournament winner. Photo by Jay Clark/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

White Abarrio, Cyberknife, maybe Tiz the Bomb possible Kentucky Derby contenders
Sports News // 14 minutes ago
White Abarrio, Cyberknife, maybe Tiz the Bomb possible Kentucky Derby contenders
April 4 (UPI) -- After another eventful weekend of racing, pencil in for the Kentucky Derby the names White Abarrio and Cyberknife, maybe Tiz the Bomb and probably a few others, but scratch the filly contender Secret Oath.
Tennis: Iga Swiatek takes over as world No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots
Sports News // 30 minutes ago
Tennis: Iga Swiatek takes over as world No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots
MIAMI, April 4 (UPI) -- Poland's Iga Swiatek rose to the top spot, while Japan's Naomi Osaka climbed from No. 77 to No. 35 in the latest edition of the Women's Tennis Association world rankings, released Monday.
March Madness: North Carolina meets Kansas in men's basketball finale
Sports News // 1 hour ago
March Madness: North Carolina meets Kansas in men's basketball finale
April 4 (UPI) -- Kansas and North Carolina will meet in the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball National Championship game Monday night in New Orleans. Kansas is a 4-point favorite to win the title.
South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49
Sports News // 11 hours ago
South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49
April 3 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks are NCAA champions after blowing out UConn 64-49 on Sunday night, despite the Huskies attempting to pull off what would have been a historic late comeback.
March Madness: North Carolina tops Duke, will meet Kansas in title game
Sports News // 1 day ago
March Madness: North Carolina tops Duke, will meet Kansas in title game
April 2 (UPI) -- North Carolina edged rival Duke 81-77 in a Final Four game Saturday in New Orleans to advance to Monday's men's basketball national final, where they'll meet top-seeded Kansas.
Miami Open: Swiatek sweeps Osaka, claims tennis title
Sports News // 1 day ago
Miami Open: Swiatek sweeps Osaka, claims tennis title
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 2 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek needed just 79 minutes to dispatch Naomi Osaka and claim the Miami Open women's singles title Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
March Madness: UConn, South Carolina to meet in women's title game
Sports News // 2 days ago
March Madness: UConn, South Carolina to meet in women's title game
April 1 (UPI) -- The Connecticut Huskies outlasted the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal 63-58 in their Final Four showdown Friday night in Minneapolis to reach the women's National Championship Game for the first time since 2016.
World Cup 2022 draw: U.S. to face England, Iran, one other in Group B
Soccer // 2 days ago
World Cup 2022 draw: U.S. to face England, Iran, one other in Group B
April 1 (UPI) -- The United States was drawn in Group B against England, Iran and one undecided European opponent for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Tennis: Ruud beats Cerundolo, advances to Miami Open men's final
Sports News // 2 days ago
Tennis: Ruud beats Cerundolo, advances to Miami Open men's final
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., April 1 (UPI) -- Norway's Casper Ruud edged Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets Friday to advance to the 2022 Miami Open men's singles final Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
March Madness: South Carolina-Louisville, UConn-Stanford meet in women's Final Four
Sports News // 2 days ago
March Madness: South Carolina-Louisville, UConn-Stanford meet in women's Final Four
April 1 (UPI) -- South Carolina will meet Louisville in the first of two NCAA Division I women's basketball Final Four games Friday in Minneapolis. Stanford will then take on perennial power UConn in the second game on the same court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49
South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49
March Madness: North Carolina meets Kansas in men's basketball finale
March Madness: North Carolina meets Kansas in men's basketball finale
March Madness: North Carolina tops Duke, will meet Kansas in title game
March Madness: North Carolina tops Duke, will meet Kansas in title game
Miami Open: Swiatek sweeps Osaka, claims tennis title
Miami Open: Swiatek sweeps Osaka, claims tennis title
Tennis: Iga Swiatek takes over as world No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots
Tennis: Iga Swiatek takes over as world No. 1, Naomi Osaka jumps 42 spots
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement