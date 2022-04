1/7

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Victaria Saxton (5) rebounds from UConn Huskies guard Christyn Williams (L) with an assist from teammate Brea Beal (R) during the first half of the Women's Final Four championship game at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Gamecocks are NCAA champions after blowing out UConn 64-49 despite the Huskies attempting to pull off what would have been a historic late comeback. The No. 1 Gamecocks beat the No. 2 UConn to its second title in a game it led from tip off to final buzzer at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., before 18,304 people in the stands. Advertisement

Led by head coach Dawn Staley, South Carolina took a decisive 14-point first-quarter lead for a score of 22-8, which put the Huskies in a hole they just couldn't dig themselves out of.

In the second frame, UConn would score 19 points to South Carolina's 13 to chip away at the Gamecock's lead to go into halftime down only 8 points for a 35-27 score.

For the third, the Gamecocks sought to extend their lead, but the Huskies would go on 10-point run, with Caroline Ducharme scoring UConn's first 3 pointer of the night, which was followed by Evina Westbrook, narrowing the score to 43-37, but South Carolina would continue to push and would go into the last 10 minutes up 9 points for a 46-to-37 score.

The fourth and final frame would be South Carolina's second strongest after the opening 10 minutes, netting 18 points to UConn's 12, earning them their first title since 2017.

This story is developing.