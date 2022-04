Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji made six 3-pointers in a Final Four win over Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans. Photo by Missy Minear/Kansas Athletics

April 2 (UPI) -- David McCormack totaled a game-high 25 points, and the Kansas Jayhawks never trailed in an 81-65 Final Four victory over Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans, clinching a spot in the National Championship game. Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji made six 3-pointers and totaled 21 points. Sophomore forward Jalen Wilson chipped in 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Advertisement

"This is what I dream of," Abaji told TBS in a postgame interview. "To show up and perform in these moments is what I work endless nights for."

The top-seeded Jayhawks outshot the No. 2 Wildcats 53.7% to 38.6% in the win. They also made 54.2% of their 3-point attempts.

"It was a great team effort," Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. "We got off to such a good start. Our whole team competed."

The Jayhawks raced out to a 10-0 lead and never looked back. They led by as many as 19 points in the first half and owned a 40-29 advantage at the break.

The Wildcats cut the lead to six points in the second half, but the Jayhawks shut the door with a 17-6 run down the stretch.

The Jayhawks made 61% of their shots in the second half of the National Semifinal. Senior guard Collin Gillespie led the Wildcats (30-8) with 17 points in the loss.

The Jayhawks (33-6) will face either No. 2 Duke or No. 8 North Carolina in the National Championship game on 9:20 p.m. EST Monday in New Orleans.

"We are happy that we are playing," Self said. "Whoever we play is an unbelievable team. We are happy to be in this position, representing our school. We are going to try to make history on Monday."